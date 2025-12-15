In an Age of Public Humiliation, Two Adults Are Choosing Conversation

David Manney | 3:25 PM on December 15, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A boy cocks his arm and throws a baseball a little too high and hard. The sound arrives before the regret; glass shatters in Mr. Wilson's front window. The boy stands frozen, then walks home and tells his father the truth. 

Punishment follows: a stern lecture, maybe followed by a belt. Those were the easy parts; the next part mattered most. With his dad in tow, the boy returns to Mr. Wilson's house, apologizes, and offers to work weekends until he can pay Mr. Wilson back for the broken window.

There wasn't a police call or public shaming, just accountability paired with repair.

Not so long ago, America once handled conflict this way.

It's been confirmed that Erika Kirk plans to meet Candace Owens for a private, in-person discussion after months of tension, in what's been called a "calm" rather than a "performative" display. There's hope the meeting will be a turning point rather than an escalation.

"Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in-person discussion on Monday, December 15," Erika said.

"@RealCandaceO and I have agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting. I look forward to a productive conversation. Thank you," Erika added.

This new development turns a spotlight on three elements that deserve attention.

First comes grace. Erika Kirk chose conversation over spectacle by not demanding a public apology, a viral conference, or a loyalty pledge. She wanted to sit down and talk.

Grace assumes disagreement doesn't erase worth, believing people can still talk even when things get uncomfortable. Parents once taught children that principle, and communities once lived by it.

Second comes courage. Candace Owens agreed to the meeting. Over the past 18 months, watching Owens shift from a sharp conservative voice to something more erratic felt unsettling for many supporters.

Agreeing to a private conversation requires humility, accepting that something drifted off course. Courage can appear quietly, not with a microphone and camera, but with a willingness to listen.

Third comes the lesson. Mature societies don't start conflict resolution with public humiliation or legal threats; they begin with a face-to-face conversation. Since roughly 2000, the political left has abandoned that ethic. Now, disagreements trigger cancellation, words become weapons, motive stops mattering, and punishment arrives before understanding.

The old neighborhood rules vanished.

We should notice what sets the Kirk/Owens meeting apart: No one pretends harm never happened or denies accountability. Proportion still exists, human dignity still counts, and adults meet to work problems out instead of burning everything down.

Back to our broken window.

I learned more when I fixed my neighbor's window damage than I did from fear alone. Mr. Wilson gets a new window, and I learned responsibility, keeping the neighborhood intact. Everybody moved forward without resentment growing into something worse.

Somewhere along the way, America forgot how to do that. Erika Kirk and Candace Owens won't fix everything; they may leave the room still upset and disagreeing. Putting up chairs instead of drawing blood still matters. Adults once handled conflicts that way, and can do so again.

The baseball is tossed around once again, and the glass remains repaired, providing lessons that last longer than any window crack ever did.

Political culture survives only when accountability pairs with restraint.  Private conversations, like the Kirk Owens meeting, show that character still matters when tempers cool, and cameras stay dark. 

PJ Media VIP digs into moments when grown-ups choose repair over ritual destruction. 

Join here today.

David Manney

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it.

Read more by David Manney

