The Morning Briefing: Can We Retro Impeach Biden for Ketanji Brown Jackson?

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.
Another day, another Joe Biden mess, this one likely to stick around for a very long time. Well, this one was actually put into the judiciary pipeline by His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama, so my reflexive habit of blaming him for everything remains justified. Although Joe Biden had a head start in Washington decades before his former boss came on the scene, we can blame his puppet presidency on Obama too.
Man, that guy did a number on this country.
Obama got Ketanji Brown Jackson a gig on the United States District Court for the District of Columbia way back in 2013. That put her on the path to becoming perhaps the most spectacularly awful Supreme Court justice in history. I qualify that with "perhaps" only because I'm not that familiar with the court throughout its history. Who knows? Maybe there were some paste-eaters in the 1800s.
Probably not, though.
Writing about Justice Jackson's latest moment of "Um, what?!?!" has become a staple for those of us who work in conservative media. She's the gift that keeps on giving in that regard. Given that she's a justice on the most powerful court in the land, it's a gift I rather wish we didn't have to open so often.
When playing by the Dems rules, Jackson has two built-in shields of protection. If I criticize her, I'm a racist, a misogynist, or both. I prefer racogynist, thank you.
It's not as if Jackson has merely had one or two hiccups since she's been on the court. They come pretty rapid-fire, and when they're bad, they're really bad. For example, early last year, Jackson claimed that bump stocks enabled a gun to fire — drumroll please — 800 rounds per second. Reality? What even is it?!?!?!? My good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote about that here.
Then there was the time last summer when fellow liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor had to explain to Jackson that she was talking about something that wasn't even before the court that day, which Matt wrote about.
Yesterday, Tim wrote a post where he pondered whether Jackson is just a highly educated intellectual mediocrity, or if her partisan agenda lust makes her reject any idea of being a clear-headed justice.
Quite often, both choices can be true.
Here is my HotAir colleague David Strom's take on Jackson:
She is something much, much worse: an ideologue who rejects the fundamental legal principles that underpin the Constitution. What most people interpret as stupidity is in fact a commitment not just to progressive outcomes, many of which could be accomplished through winning successive elections, but to the Wilsonian progressive vision of a technocratic rather than democratic, rules-based Constitutional order.
That's similar to what Tim was wondering about Jackson.
I think what we see a lot of in Washington is the difference between book smarts and genuine intelligence. Adam Schiff went to Stanford and Harvard, and he doesn't exactly exude braininess.
Ketanji Brown Jackson has the academic credentials, to be sure, but when she opens her mouth a whole lotta dumb comes out. Repeatedly.
My vote is that she's a rabid ideologue because that's the path of least intellectual effort. I'm sticking with that.
