BREAKING: Court Upholds Trump’s Trans Military Ban

An appeals court on Tuesday ruled in favor of President Donald Trump’s ban on “transgenders” serving in the U.S. military.

The Trump administration just scored a legal victory against woke insanity and for military reform. In the case of Nicolas Talbott, et al. v. United States, D.C. Circuit Court Judges Katsas and Rao ruled in favor of the Trump administration’s transgender ban.

Tea Party Patriots co-founder Jenny Beth Martin shared a screenshot of the ruling. It shows that the administrative stay from March on Trump’s ban was lifted, and the government’s motion for a stay pending appeal was granted.

BREAKING: The Trump administration’s ban on transgender service members has just been UPHELD by a US Appeals Court



Wokeness has no place in our military or institutions. pic.twitter.com/d8aicCsw99 — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) December 9, 2025

This is an important step toward restoring the strength and integrity of our military.

Trump’s original executive order from January of this year, which of course has been under siege from woke courts, said the “clear mission” of the U.S. military is “to protect the American people and our homeland as the world's most lethal and effective fighting force.” The order continued:

Success in this existential mission requires a singular focus on developing the requisite warrior ethos, and the pursuit of military excellence cannot be diluted to accommodate political agendas or other ideologies harmful to unit cohesion… Consistent with the military mission and longstanding DoD policy, expressing a false "gender identity" divergent from an individual's sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service. Beyond the hormonal and surgical medical interventions involved, adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual's sex conflicts with a soldier's commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one's personal life. A man's assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.

Of course leftists were horrified at affirmation of the truth that gender dysphoria is a mental illness. But the D.C. circuit court sided with the truth.

