BREAKING: Judge Orders Ghislaine Maxwell Docs Unsealed

Catherine Salgado | 2:01 PM on December 09, 2025

A federal judge just granted the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) request to unseal the grand jury documents in the case of Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Jeffrey Epstein scandal, with victims accusing numerous famous people (including Democrat politicians) of receiving underage sex services, has caused intense controversy for years. While convicted sex offender Epstein died under suspicious circumstances in prison, his closest comrade, Maxwell, is still alive and the epicenter of the controversy. Now we might discover more about hers and Epstein’s abusive operations.

While this is a step in the right direction, there is still a considerable amount of documentation on Epstein, Maxwell, and their clients that has yet to be released. The DOJ’s deadline to do so is coming up.

Donald Trump’s poll numbers dropped earlier this year when he claimed the Epstein scandal was a sort of Democrat invention. Republican voters and victims alike pleaded for transparency and accountability. In response, the Trump administration moved to have Maxwell’s grand jury documents unsealed. Trump also signed a bill last month mandating the release of all relevant documentation by the U.S. Justice Department.

Releasing the Epstein files was one of Trump’s most popular 2024 campaign promises, and the new bill gave the DOJ 30 days to release the files.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN LAWSUIT

