Dominate the Christmas Donkeys: The 'Religion of Peace' Trashed a Live Nativity Scene, Then It Got Bad





European Christians have celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ in their town squares for roughly 400 years in what became known as "Christmas markets."

They began in German-speaking regions of Central Europe and spread to Poland, Croatia, France, and beyond. Then the globalists gavaged marauding Muslims into Europe. Since then, Christmas in Europe hasn't been the same. It's been downright dangerous.

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! One of the reasons Muslims have been so successful in taking over Western Civilization is that we've been told we are "racist" or "Islamophobic" if we criticize them for slaughtering us.

Erbach, Germany, was one of the latest scenes of Yuletide destruction, which frequently occurs at the hands of Islamist freebooters who demand tolerance but can't seem to thole some back to their hosts.

Sometimes the pillagers have gone so far as to decapitate the Baby Jesus.

FACT-O-RAMA! Nativity scenes have been vandalized this year in Amiens, France; Trieste, Italy; and Brussels, Belgium.

Two vandals, rumored to be members of the religion of peace, trashed a live nativity scene, going so far as to torture two donkeys, Max and Lily. Then things got nasty.

The two animals (the violent corsairs, not the donkeys) broke into the church, pulled down their pants, and dropped a couple of crab cakes on the floor. Then they destroyed the restroom they should have used, but hey, Islam gonna Islam.

The attacks on Nativity Scenes are escalating across Europe



In Erbach in Germany, the Christmas Market was vandalised and two donkeys, Max and Lily, were brutally tortured



A church was also targeted with decorations and pews damaged alongside somebody defecating inside pic.twitter.com/GPHt0VrPpO — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) December 9, 2025

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! Donkeys have been used by humans for field work and transportation of goods since 4,000 BC.

A jihaddi-daddy invader drove a rented car through a Christmas market last December in Magdeburg, Germany, killing five — including a nine-year-old — and injuring roughly 300 people.

As I mentioned, we infidels have been taught that we are all bigotty if we complain about the Muslim carnage. Disappointingly, even Fox News referred to this Christmas havoc as an "SUV attack."

FACT-O-RAMA! Mules are made when a male donkey and a female horse mate. A Moscow Mule is made with vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice.

This year, some German towns have added costly defenses for their Christmas markets, including vehicle barriers designed to keep "diversity" from plowing through German Christians and Muslims exploding next to Santa Claus.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Other towns can't bear the cost of the barriers, extra guards, and surveillance systems needed to protect their Christians and have canceled their festivities, which I assure you was the Islamists' plan all along.

The town of Overath, Germany, canceled its Christmas market after the "burg" refused to chip in to defend its Christians. (I'd love to know how many members of the city council are named "Mohammed.")

Advertisement

FAKTEN-O-RAMA! The conservative political Party of Germany, Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), is currently leading the polls for the upcoming parliamentary elections. Hopefully they can save Germany.

The good news: Lily and Max were sent home and are recovering!

These Christmas attacks are nothing less than a scheme to end Western culture. This is Islam's attempt to achieve dominance. It won't stop until Islam is no longer a threat. If it isn't beaten back in Europe, we can expect the same decimation here in the United States. Are you ready for that?

I didn't think you'd be OK with your kids and grandchildren surrendering their religious beliefs to Islam. So let's get into the fight!

Protect our First Amendment right to free speech by becoming a PJ Media VIP warrior NOW. Without it, your kids will be forced to abandon their Christmas ham for halal goat.

Click HERE to fight for the future of America. If you think Islam will stop after conquering Europe, you haven't been paying attention.

You can even give away VIP memberships for Christmas!

Now let's see if I can get you a discount.

"Dear editors, is there a Christmas bonus for our new patriots?"

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Shazam!

PS- Merry Christmas! Yeah, you can still say that here at PJ Media, and you always will be!

SECRET SANTA-O-RAMA! I inserted the names of three American twin-engine bombers and one single-pilot fighter planes from WWII in this article. Did you find them? I'll post them in the comments section in 24 hours.



