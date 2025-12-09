New Data Reveals Normies Are Winning in the Media War Over LGBTQ Propaganda

If you’ve ever wondered if the push to force LGBTQ into every facet of the media as a means to normalize the LGBTQ lifestyle, wonder no more. Not only does the LGBTQ lobby create orchestrated propaganda programs designed to control news media narratives, but it also spends real marketing money – as in billions – as part of the campaign for LGBTQ themes to dominate the media climate.

That said, because LGBTQ campaigns have entered the mainstream, they are also tracked as any other industry marketing program would be.

With this in mind, the latest news for LGBTQ activists isn’t so good. According to an independent media and market intelligence firm, PQ Media, “United States LGBTQ+ advertising and marketing spending is expected to rise only 2.2% in 2025 to $11.73 billion, decelerating from the 5.6% gain registered in 2024 when political campaigns targeted LGBTQ+ voters in swing states.”

This means that last year, when there was a chance the Democrats could hold onto the White House and possibly take the House and the Senate, the LGBTQ lobby and its allies were spending up a storm. Now that they’ve lost, they are rethinking things. More to the point, the Republicans’ “common sense” messaging in the 2024 campaign was a massive refutation of the LGBTQ’s messaging on the ‘transing’ of America. They now know this.

PQ Media reported that “LGBTQ+ media accounted for only 1.57% of the $746.68 billion advertising & marketing industry in 2025, down from an 1.75% share in 2020.”

You might be wondering, “What is LGBTQ media and how did it get so big?”

For much of the 21st century LGBTQ+ media had been outpacing overall advertising & marketing growth, including during the two recessions in 2008-09 and 2020. However, brands began to pull back support of LGBTQ+ events, like PRIDE parades, in 2023 following the controversial boycott of Bud Light after it used a transgender actor in its Super Bowl ad. For example, organizations that run PRIDE festivals reported significant declines in corporate sponsorships in 2023 and 2024, which weakened in 2025 due to political pressure on companies to disband their diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) programs,” said PQ Media in a statement on its research.

Translation: The backlash has been severe, and conservatives are winning.

Do you need more proof? "We have been monitoring the LGBTQ+ media market for years and decided it was imperative to finally publish the first-ever report on LGBTQ+ media in 2025 after hearing from multiple key LGBTQ+ stakeholders that the market has tightened due to the current political climate as regards DEI. Key LGBTQ+ stakeholders shared their views with PQ Media regarding the future of this market, and their outlook is not optimistic in the short-term," said PQ Media’s Patrick Quinn. "We expected a slight acceleration in growth in 2026 due to the influx of political media buying, particularly in states with contentious Senate and House races, but our Global Opinion Leader Panel is predicting almost flat growth until 2028."

It gets better. The report says that magazine publishers relay that alcohol brands “have completely stopped advertising in LGBTQ+ titles since the Bud Light boycott after being the second largest industry vertical behind pharma for decades.”

Given the size of the ad spending here, and given the size of the actual LGBTQ marketplace, which is not that large when compared to the general marketplace, it’s worth noting who these media campaigns are targeting. It’s worth finding out who in the heterosexual community is most receptive to LGBTQ media messaging and campaigns.

“The LGBTQ+ community has favorable demographics that brands often target, such as skewing younger than the general population, more likely to be female, and be located in major metros like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco,” according to PQ Media.

Early in my career in public relations, a mentor of mine once said to me, “There are no coincidences. There are no accidents.”

He was talking about a lot of the forces in our culture that seem to erupt organically and spontaneously. They don’t. This has been clear to me for a very long time. I’m only grateful now, thanks to the few pockets of mainstream and digital media that conservatives now control, more and more people are getting wise to what’s happening. More of this, please.

