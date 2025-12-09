Mamdani Taps Convicted Robber for Transition Team

New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani is so committed to representing the most corrupting and corrupted segments of society that he tapped an ex-con armed robber for his political transition team — to advise on criminal justice.

The criminal legal system committee for socialist Mamdani‘s transition team is set to include rapper and activist Mysonne Linen, whose expertise is that he was convicted of two felony heists in the 1990s, according to the New York Post. And in true Democrat fashion, Mamdani would rather consult a criminal offender on supposed criminal justice than anyone else.

Mysonne Linen himself bragged about the appointment on Instagram, seemingly showing no contrition for his previous crimes, but rather acting as if he were an oppressed victim finally receiving his due. “This is a testament to our decades of work advocating on behalf of black and brown communities and our expertise in gun violence prevention, legislative advocacy and criminal justice reform. We are building something different,” he boasted. Different, yes. Better, no. Linen has evidently decided that he is a victim of racism, rather than a criminal who received what was coming to him.

In 1999, Linen cut his nascent rap career short by joining crews robbing two Bronx cab drivers while armed. He was ultimately convicted just before his debut album was supposed to have been released.

The Post detailed:

Bronx prosecutors said his crew pulled off the June 8, 1997, robbery of taxi driver Joseph Eziri, and the March 31, 1998, gunpoint theft from cabbie Francisco Monsanto, according to the News. According to officials at the state Department of Correction and Community Renewal, Linen was hit with a sentence of seven to 14 years and was sprung on parole on July 5, 2006.

So Linen’s “expertise in gun violence prevention” is apparently rooted in the fact that he committed a gun-related crime.

The outlet stated that Linen has persisted in asserting his innocence and turned his grievance into activism after his release. And this is who Mamdani wants advising him on criminal justice. Linen called himself a “violence interrupter.”

On top of all that, Linen established Rising Kings to teach Rikers Island inmates and Until Freedom, where the co-founder is the Palestinian anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour. The latter’s website babbles, “#UNTIL is a campaign from Until Freedom, the definitive non-profit organization for community activism, education, and rapid response around tragedies resulting from injustice.” It then spouts nonsense about protecting the votes of “people of color.”

Zohran Mamdani has already made it very clear that he will enforce sanctuary policies and protect illegal aliens from being arrested and deported. In a recent video, he lied to illegal aliens about ICE’s warrantless arrest powers.

Linen’s appointment gives us a strong clue that Mamdani — who previously supported the defund the police movement — is planning to live up to the worst expectations of his criminal justice policies.

