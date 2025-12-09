Medical School Provides ‘Antiracism’ Training, Crazy Alternate History

What could make our already corrupt medical system worse in America? Doctors who believe that skin color is more important than physical health.

A training module at Drexel University’s medical college propagandizes students and doctors to “explain how structural, cultural, and individual racism have shaped our common history and have led to vast societal disparities in education, policing, wealth and healthcare.” Not only that, but medical professionals must “commit to being antiracist in your attitudes and behaviors” and promote DEI. The module also includes elaborately false history of our country.

This is yet another reason to be wary of doctors in the future, because multiple medical schools have incorporated propaganda into their training, lowering standards at the same time as they fixate on harmful ideologies.

The module does specifically mention DEI. It trains students and professionals to “contribute to creating an antiracist learning culture for healthcare trainees that honors diversity, equity and inclusion.” Obviously doctors should make political ideology their priority when treating patients. Can’t imagine how that would go wrong.

The module, according to Drexel University, is used in medical education, for remedial training, at libraries, and during new doctors’ residencies. Medical faculty make use of the module as an additional resource. The antiracism/DEI propaganda therefore has a wide reach.

The language that was perhaps the most Orwellian in the module was the injunction “to act as an ally and upstander for your minoritized colleagues and patients.” Anyone have the slightest idea what minoritized means?

After completing the module, a person will “provide examples of how your increased self-awareness and reflection have helped you recognize your individual and cultural biases and how you use this awareness to seek to understand and empathize with your patients and clients of color, and to deliver equitable care to all.” The Marxism is strong with this one.

Sections in the module include “medicine and the myth of race,” which tries simultaneously to argue that race is a “social construct” while maintaining the notion that race is the primary factor in “adverse health outcomes for racial/ethnic minorities.” This section apparently borrows from the debunked 1619 Project and explicitly cites rabid race-baiter Ibram Kendi to babble about the supposed inherent and eternal racism of American medicine.

The Portuguese “created blackness,” partly because of their Christian bias, the module argues. The module then tries to claim both sides of the Civil War were equally racist without distinguishing that Democrats/Confederates were responsible for Jim Crow — not the entire country. The disconnect from reality is profound — and dangerous. The module essentially constructs an entire alternate history of the USA, not to mention a whole new concept: “Scientific racism.”

It is fundamentally false to say, “Much of America's foundational wealth was built on the labor of enslaved people and the genocide and appropriation of the lands of Indigenous people.” But this module is reaching hundreds if not many thousands of people. Think of the mental, moral, and medical damage being done.

