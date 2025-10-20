The Morning Briefing: Dude, Where's My King?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is off hosting a fundraiser for itinerant pro bono magpie groomers.

Advertisement

This king that the lefties have been going on about for months sure is difficult to locate. I've looked everywhere, including all of the places where we were supposed to find Literally Hitler. There wasn't an American king to be found anywhere.

Full disclosure: I really didn't want to write about the No Kings nonsense for a couple of reasons. The first is that I didn't pay any attention to it. While the loons were out doing their thing, I was making pickles and grilling steak and shrimp. All of that was done completely worry-free about any interference from a sovereign.

The second is that I don't like giving a lot of oxygen to the more ridiculous manifestations of the Democrats' further descent into madness. It is the story that dominated the weekend political news, however, so here we are.

I did see one "No Kings" sign while I was out for a walk on Saturday morning, but I didn't see any of the allegedly oppressed throngs. This is a pretty left-of-left city, and I live close to downtown. I was a little surprised that I didn't bump into any of them. After the walk, I went home and dealt with all of the food stuff and forgot about all of it until I came out of my weekend news coma on Sunday night. My colleagues did a fantastic job covering the No Kings hot mess while I was tastebuds-deep in surf and turf, so I was able to catch up in a hurry.

We all know that the entire premise of the No Kings tantrum is utterly ridiculous. That's no surprise, because the Democrats are forever proceeding from false premises. My mom asked me to explain what the protests were all about. It's even more absurd when you hear it out loud. I told Mom that everything that the Democrats are in a rage about is based on falsehoods they tell each other about President Trump and those of us who support him. They get their news from memes on Facebook and radicals at the Huffington Post. Never have so many been so ignorant and so loud.

Advertisement

Because they are blithering idiots, the No Kings Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers don't grasp that their continued public protests are the proof that they're wrong. We could explain that over and over to them, but all they know is blind rage whenever they hear President Trump's name mentioned. It is far and away the most unhinged political response to anything I've ever seen in my life, and I'm old enough to remember the lunatics from the late 1960s. I also encountered the Occupy Wall Street idiots in several different cities in 2011.

They chanted a lot and smelled awful.

The No Kings protests are all the rage among people who need real lives. Our sister site Twitchy shared this X post from MSNBC's White House correspondent that sums up the impact of it all:

I asked the White House for comment on the coast to coast "No Kings" protests this weekend.



Their response: "Who cares?" — Jake Traylor (@jake__traylor) October 19, 2025

Exactly.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Kitten and dog became inseparable in the shelter.. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Rf8XoqPp97 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 19, 2025

PJ Media

He's baaaaaaack...Trump Commutes George Santos' Sentence

Advertisement

Criminal Illegal Who Offered Bounties for ICE Agents Arrested

Dems loooove segregation. Minneapolis School Accused of Having Segregated Classes

Burn it all down. Teacher Publicly Humiliates Kids for Wearing Charlie Kirk Shirts

Colombia's Petro Picks a Fight With Trump. Spoiler Alert: FAFO

Bolivia Officially Elects Its First Non-Socialist President in 20 Years

The Terminator Gives Bill Maher a Political Beatdown Over Gerrymandering

World Turned Upside Down: The Battle of Yorktown

Sunday Thoughts: When Work Becomes Worship

The Light in the Dark: Redemptive Reads for Spooky Season

Taking Stock of What 'No Kings' Accomplished

This October 7 Hostage's Story Will Give You Faith

'No Kings Day' Street Theater Meets Shutdown Politics: A March for Democracy or a Midterm Ad Buy?

Black Day: How Pakistan Invaded, Looted, and Ethnically Cleansed Kashmir

While the 'No Kings' Crowd Protests, These Dawgs Celebrate Faith and Freedom

Forget 'No Kings.' What In The World Is Going On With Bill Belichick?

‘No Kings’ Nonsense, Lee Harvey Oswald, and the Destruction of the Democratic Party

Skip Bayless Vs. Baptism: Travis Hunter’s Faith Exposes a Shallow Sports World

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. J.D. Vance Comes Home to the Marine Corps

Trump Says He Will Use 'Schumer Shutdown' To Permanently Cut Programs

FBI Pittsburgh Arrested 19 Violent Fugitives

Sacre Bleu! Thieves Swipe Napoleonic Jewels From the Louvre In Less Than Four Minutes

Advertisement

Why 'Vampire Rule' Needs a Stake in the Heart

Everytown is Having A Rough Time and We're Here For It

Bizarre Incident in D.C. Suburb Highlights Importance of Our 2A Rights

Well, they're slow. Democrats Still Haven't Learned Any Lessons

The Glamour of Sin: Sunday Reflection

Lawyer Arrested for Wearing Star of David

Mike Johnson Levels the 'No Kings' Protests With a Little Reality

The Reactions to Obama's Post About His Presidential Center Are Hilarious

They Were Warned: IDF Responds to Multiple Hamas Ceasefire Violations

White House Slaps Down 'No Kings' Whiners with a Savage 'Who Cares?'—Roasting the Dems’ Pointless Tantrum

Enraging Bull: Actor Robert DeNiro Says Rural Americans Need the 'Truth' from MSNBC and Legacy Media

He is very ugly. George Conway’s MSNBC Mess: Thinks He’s Clever, Looks Like a Plastic Surgery Mishap

VIP

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: Introducing Florida Quinceañero

Evidence Doesn’t Lie, Even When the Left Does

From Zeppelins to Switchblade 600: A Short History of Death From Above

Is It 'No Kings,' or Is It 'OUR Kings, Our Riots'?

Robert Oppenheimer and the Time He Thought That Detonating the A-Bomb Would Blow Up the World

Sodom and Gomorrica: The Infant-Poaching Obsession

Anne Frank as a ‘Pansexual Latinx Girlie' — Joke, Woke, or Just Plain Offensive?

PRedictions, PRojections, PRaise, and PRedators: ‘No Kings’ Fallout and Mental Breaks From Reality

Thomas Paine on the REAL 'No Kings' Revolution

Advertisement

Around the Interwebz

Endorsed. Debbie Harry Wants Florence Pugh To Play Her In Biopic: “I Would Be In Heaven”

Something from “space” may have just struck a United Airlines flight over Utah

The Least-Visited National Park Unit in All 50 States

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/19/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR MONDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV: Sinclair

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Secondary Print: Daily Mail

New Media: The Blaze

Radio: iHeartMedia



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT greets the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia

Stakeout Location

Open Press



11:15 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



11:45 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Lunch with the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia

Cabinet Room

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a visit with the LSU and LSU Shreveport Baseball Champions

East Room

Pre-Credentialed Media

Advertisement

Schumer Shuts Down, You Level Up

While Chuck Schumer’s out there threatening to shut down the government (again), we’re here doing something truly radical: giving you truth, common sense, and 74% off.

It’s the Schumer Shutdown Sale, and when you use the promo code POTUS47, you’ll unlock full VIP access to all my commentary, podcasts, and videos—the content the mainstream media would love to cancel.

Let them shut down.

You? You sign up and power up.