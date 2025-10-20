The Morning Briefing: Dude, Where's My King?

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is off hosting a fundraiser for itinerant pro bono magpie groomers.
This king that the lefties have been going on about for months sure is difficult to locate. I've looked everywhere, including all of the places where we were supposed to find Literally Hitler. There wasn't an American king to be found anywhere.
Full disclosure: I really didn't want to write about the No Kings nonsense for a couple of reasons. The first is that I didn't pay any attention to it. While the loons were out doing their thing, I was making pickles and grilling steak and shrimp. All of that was done completely worry-free about any interference from a sovereign.
The second is that I don't like giving a lot of oxygen to the more ridiculous manifestations of the Democrats' further descent into madness. It is the story that dominated the weekend political news, however, so here we are.
I did see one "No Kings" sign while I was out for a walk on Saturday morning, but I didn't see any of the allegedly oppressed throngs. This is a pretty left-of-left city, and I live close to downtown. I was a little surprised that I didn't bump into any of them. After the walk, I went home and dealt with all of the food stuff and forgot about all of it until I came out of my weekend news coma on Sunday night. My colleagues did a fantastic job covering the No Kings hot mess while I was tastebuds-deep in surf and turf, so I was able to catch up in a hurry.
We all know that the entire premise of the No Kings tantrum is utterly ridiculous. That's no surprise, because the Democrats are forever proceeding from false premises. My mom asked me to explain what the protests were all about. It's even more absurd when you hear it out loud. I told Mom that everything that the Democrats are in a rage about is based on falsehoods they tell each other about President Trump and those of us who support him. They get their news from memes on Facebook and radicals at the Huffington Post. Never have so many been so ignorant and so loud.
Because they are blithering idiots, the No Kings Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers don't grasp that their continued public protests are the proof that they're wrong. We could explain that over and over to them, but all they know is blind rage whenever they hear President Trump's name mentioned. It is far and away the most unhinged political response to anything I've ever seen in my life, and I'm old enough to remember the lunatics from the late 1960s. I also encountered the Occupy Wall Street idiots in several different cities in 2011.
They chanted a lot and smelled awful.
The No Kings protests are all the rage among people who need real lives. Our sister site Twitchy shared this X post from MSNBC's White House correspondent that sums up the impact of it all:
I asked the White House for comment on the coast to coast "No Kings" protests this weekend.— Jake Traylor (@jake__traylor) October 19, 2025
Their response: "Who cares?"
Exactly.
Everything Isn't Awful
Kitten and dog became inseparable in the shelter.. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Rf8XoqPp97— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 19, 2025
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Evening in the mountains #artbots #sarian pic.twitter.com/Uu3g5bbbkF— Martiros Sarian (@artistsarian) October 20, 2025
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
