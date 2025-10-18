Criminal Illegal Who Offered Bounties for ICE Agents Arrested

A criminal illegal alien who was offering $10,000 a bounty for anyone who could murder federal immigration enforcement found himself in handcuffs after his dangerous stunt.

Eduardo Aguilar, a Mexican illegal living in Dallas, posted an ominous message on TikTok, offering money in exchange for the murder of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. But authorities quickly responded by arresting Aguilar, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release.

The DHS translated Aguilar’s Spanish post, which called for “10 dudes in Dallas with determination who aren’t afraid to [two skull emojis],” and offered them “10K for each ICE agent.” When he was arrested, he had a loaded 9mm handgun in his vehicle, which is a felony offense for illegal aliens.

Aguilar originally entered the United States in 2018 as an unaccompanied minor. He was issued a final order of removal in 2019 but never did leave, and has since violated American liquor laws. This is another problem of unaccompanied minors that leftists don’t want to discuss — not only the human trafficking, but the fact that some of these minors grow into adult criminals.

Aguilar’s stupidity fortunately only backfired on him. “Thanks to the quick work of law enforcement, this illegal alien who was offering $10,000 cash bounties for the murder of ICE law enforcement is in custody and facing federal charges. We are thankful this illegal alien who had a firearm in his possession was arrested before he could kill one of our law enforcement officers,” stated DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

She added, “Our agents are facing ambushes, terrorist attacks, and death threats, all because they dare to enforce the laws passed by Congress. We will not back down from these threats, and every criminal, terrorist, and illegal alien will face American justice.”

ICE and the Federal Protective Service (FPS) supported the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Dallas during the investigation of this case alongside the Dallas Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Garland Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives – Dallas Field Division.

The question is, how many other criminal illegal aliens might be looking to place bounties on the heads of federal agents, and perhaps are not foolish enough to post their intentions on TikTok? And of course, we know it is not just illegal aliens; the Democrats are encouraging their supporters to target ICE as well.

Joshua Jahn took the rhetoric so seriously that he committed a mass shooting at the Dallas ICE facility — the same city where Aguilar was living. A bullet casing found at the scene had “ANTI ICE” carved in it. Jahn did not kill any ICE agents, but he did kill a detainee as he fired randomly at the crowd of agents and prisoners.

And then Aguilar tried to put bounties on the heads of ICE agents. This insanity has real-world consequences.

