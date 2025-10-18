‘No Kings’ Nonsense, Lee Harvey Oswald, and the Destruction of the Democratic Party

Back in 2019, there was a Tampa restaurant called The New England Ale House. John Taffer, the top muckety muck on the TV show Bar Rescue, took over the place and renamed it “Das Brauhaus” — a German-themed restaurant.

Advertisement

Since it was just a few miles from my home in Tampa Bay, we checked it out. (Spoiler alert: It sucked. Das Brauhaus closed shortly thereafter.) I asked one of the waitresses why they went with a German theme when there’s no obvious German connection in the area. (Huge Greek population, though. The neighboring city, Tarpon Springs, has the highest percentage of Greek Americans in the whole country.)

“Taffer told us people wouldn’t wanna go to a place called the New England Ale House,” she replied, “because they’re mad at the Patriots for winning all the time. So we went with Germany, since there’s nothing in their history that’ll offend anyone.”

Yeah.

Look, when you begin pulling at the threads of a poorly-constructed ideology, it unravels pretty quickly, because it was never securely held together in the first place.

Stupid, contradictory ideas fall into that category.

Speaking of which: Today’s the day of the “No Kings” protests — where millions of liberals are expected to take to the streets across all 50 states — protesting against “King” Donald Trump, who’s ruling like a tyrant and destroying the planet… when he’s not, y’know, bringing peace to the Holy Land and presiding over a government shutdown that was triggered by the minority party.

Yeah.

But before we delve into the risks and PR dangers of today’s “No Kings” protests, one last bar analogy: A common theme on Bar Rescue is the “curse” of bad regulars. A bar is in the red, but still has half-a-dozen regulars who’ll show up every day and spend money. And that’s good. But the trouble is, they act like unpleasant, unlikeable jackasses, chasing away all the other customers.

Advertisement

They’re rude and nasty, with an insatiable sense of entitlement. (Remind you of anyone?)

Eventually, the bar owner has to decide: Do I stick with my regulars and accept that I’ll never grow my business beyond a certain size? Or do I kick ‘em out — knowing it’ll hurt my cashflow in the short term — but since I wasn’t making enough money with ‘em, what do I have to lose?

That’s the predicament facing the Democratic Party: Their “regulars” want to be Democratic Socialists. They’re demanding to be the party of Zohran Mamdani, AOC, and Bernie Sanders. They’re calling for more anger, more disruptions, more socialism, and more radical change.

In their minds, the reason why the Democrats lost in November was because they weren’t liberal enough!

And it’s their party now. As Politico pointed out, they now have a majority:

Fifty-three percent of Democratic voters said they preferred politicians described as similar to Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez and Mamdani, while 33 percent favored those similar to Schumer, Jeffries and Pelosi. Fourteen percent didn’t choose.

That’s a 20-point advantage for the Sanders, AOC, and Mamdani wing.

If you wanna know how ridiculously far left these people are, they view Nancy freaking Pelosi — the quintessential Frisco liberal — as representative of the Democratic Party’s MODERATE wing! That’s because these young activists want real, actual socialism; none of that corporate “triangulation” bull[spit]. And these are the exact same people who’ll take to the streets on “No Kings” day!

Advertisement

Trouble is, that’s not what the American people want:

Though Democratic voters are warming to socialism, the ideology is toxic to most Republicans and many independents, making it difficult for socialists to win in battlegrounds. Even within the Democratic Party, some voters are skeptical about the electability of democratic socialists in swing areas, a reality Sanders faced during his two unsuccessful presidential runs. […] Though Democratic voters reported viewing elected officials who describe themselves as Democrats or democratic socialists roughly equally, independent and Republican voters saw the socialists far more negatively. […] The results help explain why socialists and progressives have found success in blue seats and cities — underscored by Mamdani’s victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary in June — but have struggled to appeal to swing voters in battleground areas.

This is why so much is riding on today’s “No Kings” rallies: Either the protests will be peaceful, patriotic, and inspiring — offering the ideal optics to advance the Democratic Party’s core argument, i.e. Trump is a dictator, all decent people hate him, America is about to be destroyed — or it’ll be yet another high-visibility example of violent, angry liberals doing violent, angry things.

If it’s the former, Chuck Schumer will have a strengthened hand in the government shutdown negotiations. He was reluctant to act before “No Kings” day, because otherwise, the AOC-loving base of his party would’ve eviscerated him for compromising with “literally Hitler.” So if the lasting visuals of the protests are patriotic young Americans, marching peacefully and confidently, Schumer will have extra ammo at the negotiating table, because the wind will be at his back.

Advertisement

(As opposed to being blown backwards by Sanders/Mamdani/AOC’s hot air.)

The end result will be a MUCH longer government shutdown. It’ll go on and on and on…

But if it’s the latter, the Democrats are screwed, tattooed, and barbequed, because JD Vance executed a helluva PR trap this week: He tricked the liberal media into turning the Virginia attorney general’s race into a national story.

If you closely follow politics, you were already aware that the Democratic nominee for attorney general in Virginia, Jay Jones, was caught fantasizing about murdering his political opponents — along with their children.

But that’s not what the national media wanted to talk about: They were focused on a dozen no-name Young Republican kids who used NSFW language and offensive jokes in a private text. From the media’s perspective, it was the perfect vehicle for branding the GOP as racists, misogynists, and homophobic monsters (because of Trump, you know).

Unfortunately, that’s not a story with legs: None of the YRs were famous enough for anyone to care.

So JD Vance jumped into the fray on a podcast — instantly spiking the coverage. The media was so excited: Not only were they about to brand the GOP as racists, but now they could implicate the #2 man in MAGAland!

That’s when Vance delivered the ol’ PR boomerang with a pair of X posts:

A friend shared these truly disturbing messages from a Young Republican group chat. The group's leader "genuinely" calls for murdering the children of his political opponents.



Oh wait, actually this is from Jay Jones, the Democrat running for Attorney General in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/gGcUmlPXXN — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 16, 2025

Advertisement

This is far worse than anything said in a college group chat, and the guy who said it could become the AG of Virginia. I refuse to join the pearl clutching when powerful people call for political violence. pic.twitter.com/kV57Wq7BLG — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 14, 2025

Now, if the “No Kings” rallies aren’t peaceful — if they’re filled with angry, unstable liberals cheering for Hamas, waving Mexican flags, burning buildings, destroying property, and attacking cops — the narrative is ready to roll: The Democratic Party is home to Antifa, Jay Jones, violent thugs, and anti-American radicals.

Thank goodness President Trump is here to protect us!

Depending on the extent of the violence, it could lead to a complete fracture in the Democratic Party. (At this point, their party is being held together with frickin’ glue and duct tape.) It won’t take much for a liberal influencer to say, “Speaking of ‘No Kings,’ weren’t we just forced to accept an unelected candidate as our 2024 presidential candidate — after being repeatedly lied to about President Biden’s mental decline?!”

Mark my words: If these protesters can’t tear down Trump, they’ll target the next best thing.

And that’s the Democratic Party.

One final thought: The Democrats are absolutely terrified of being viewed as the party of political violence. They’d rather have their fingernails ripped out with pliers than be connected to the Charlie Kirk assassination — or any of the (many) assassination attempts against Donald Trump. For their PR strategy to work, they need the American people to perceive ‘em as patriotic, normal, everyday Americans who are so morally outraged over Trump, they’ve taken to the streets. Being connected to ANY kind of violence doesn’t just undercut their PR message; it completely obliterates it.

Advertisement

So how PERFECT is it that they planned their “No Kings” rally on Lee Harvey Oswald’s birthday?

(Hey! Ol’ Oswald was against “kings” too, y’know.)

Awesome planning, guys!

One Last Thing: The Schumer Shutdown is upon us. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Click here!