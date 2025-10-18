Teacher Publicly Humiliates Kids for Wearing Charlie Kirk Shirts

A teacher for Harford County Public Schools in Maryland reportedly shamed and grilled two young children in front of the rest of the class for wearing Charlie Kirk shirts to school. And when the father tried to intervene, the school defended the teacher.

Advertisement

Libs of TikTok shared a photo on X on Oct. 17 of two kids, one wearing a Turning Point USA shirt and the other wearing a “Freedom” shirt just like the one Charlie Kirk was wearing when he was assassinated by an LGBTQ radical. She stated that she had spoken to the father of the children, who told her about the shameful actions of his kids’ teacher and the school administration.

“We spoke with a parent in @hcpschools who alleges his children were embarrassed in front of a bunch of students by a teacher for wearing a ‘Freedom’ and TPUSA shirt following Charlie’s ass*ssination,” Libs of TikTok explained. “The teacher allegedly grilled the young kids repeatedly about their shirts in front of their friends and caused a massive scene.”

Why do educators believe it is all right to attack children for having different political viewpoints? https://t.co/nC5GbSIevA — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) October 18, 2025

Understandably, the kids’ father was not happy about the situation when he found out. Libs of TikTok continued, “When the student's father reached out to the school via email, the administration initially acknowledged the incident and confirmed that the students felt uncomfortable. A few days later, they changed their story and claimed that the teacher was ‘supporting’ the kids by repeatedly questioning their shirts in front of the other kids.”

Advertisement

Recommended: Minneapolis School Accused of Having Segregated Classes

In what universe is it supportive to harass children publicly because they are wearing shirts with perfectly innocent messages? Imagine if a teacher had done this to a kid wearing a BLM shirt or a Pride shirt? The teacher would probably have been fired immediately. But because the children were supporting an assassinated conservative, harassing them is perfectly all right.

Libs of TikTok added, “The father tells me the district’s change of heart felt like an attempt to deflect responsibility because his sons were definitely singled out and embarrassed.”

The Harford County school district appears to have been a little bit more honest about the problem, but, as Libs of TikTok noted, the father still didn’t feel as if the situation was adequately addressed, because the district did not want to be as public in its admission as the teacher was public in her harassment. “The district also later admitted to the father that the incident shouldn’t have happened. He tells me he asked for a formal apology to close the door on this but the district refused to provide one,” Libs of TikTok concluded. “We reached out to @HCPSchools but they declined to comment.”

Advertisement

Interestingly, an elementary high school principal in Kansas also told staff not to wear the “Freedom” shirts that Charlie Kirk popularized pending a “review.” Why are leftist educators around the country so afraid of pro-freedom shirts associated with a murdered father? Because they prioritize leftist ideology over education, every time.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on wokeness in education and President Trump's historic work in the Middle East. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.