Minneapolis School Accused of Having Segregated Classes

Democrats have always loved segregation, they just periodically change which racial group they want most to segregate. At one Minneapolis public school, it appears that leftist administrators and teachers were explicitly excluding all non-black students from certain courses.

Advertisement

The 2024-2025 classes supposedly focused on the “lived reality” of black Americans. This is the pernicious Marxist propaganda of the American left. First they convince people that skin color absolutely defines their identities.

Then, instead of acknowledging that your experience depends radically on where you are living, your family situation, your social status, your choices, and so much more, the left pretends that every person is merely a representative of a group with the exact same experience. This is why we have so much racial, political, and sexual hatred in this country. Minneapolis was also the site of a transgender mass shooter’s murder of Catholic schoolchildren this year.

Last school year, South High School in Minneapolis held two elective courses, titled “HS BLACK Culture – Building Lives and Acquiring Cultural Knowledge.” The classes were segregated by race and by sex, with a syllabus obtained by The UK Daily Mail showing the above course open to “All black male students.” A similar course “HS BLACK Culture – Building Lives and Acquiring Cultural Knowledge (Queens)” was open to “All black female students.” The first letter of each of the words above was highlighted in the syllabus, apparently because it spelled out the acronym “black.”

Advertisement

Recommended: Criminal Illegal Who Offered Bounties for ICE Agents Arrested

New York Post explained how the high school‘s classes could be considered illegal:

But if they did, South High may have violated the US Supreme Court’s landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education ruling, which barred segregation in public schools and began tearing down the “separate but equal” doctrines American racism fed on after the Civil War.

The classes could also violate Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act by racial discrimination despite federal funding.

Title VI, according to the Department of Education, “prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.” This applies to “pre-K through grade 12 public schools, including charter schools” that receive federal assistance. It sounds as if South High School is due for investigation and possibly a taxpayer funding cutoff.

Minneapolis Public Schools merely told Fox every student in the system could apply for any class for which they met requirements — which indirectly confirms the allegations without clarifying anything further.

Advertisement

BREAKING - It has been revealed that Minneapolis public high schools are segregating students by race, offering classes exclusively to black students at South High School during the 2024–2025 school year. pic.twitter.com/cp3eArxPDN — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 17, 2025

No matter the reason, segregation is not only wrong, it is illegal in public and federally-funded institutions. Racism is anti-American and the Minneapolis high school should be ashamed of its regressive and backwards segregation practices.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on wokeness in education and President Trump's historic work in the Middle East. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.