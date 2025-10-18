Forget 'No Kings.' What In The World Is Going On With Bill Belichick?

We all know that the whole bought-and-paid-for theater kids’ productions they’re calling “No Kings: The Sequel” are happening today, but in typical fashion, timing is both everything and nothing. More to the point, when you choose a Saturday in the middle of October for your fake demonstrations, you’re showing everyone that you really don’t know America.

This is the heart of the college football season in a country that practically lives for football. Ole Miss is playing at Georgia today. Both SEC teams are ranked in the Top Ten. Alabama v. Tennessee. Are you kidding me? I mean…Notre Dame against classic rival USC!?! Texas at Kentucky. Penn State at Iowa. The list truly goes on.

Even if you’re not a football fan, this is America. This is a peak Americana Saturday. Alumni at all of the major colleges and their fans have their eyes on the games today, and the tailgates, and the parties, and the picnics, and the sports bars. If a man in America is not watching a game or two today, he’s probably taking a nice drive to see the Fall leaves with his wife or girlfriend. Or, he’s with his wife and kids at a pumpkin festival.

The point is, most of the people who actually have lives aren’t even aware of “No Kings.” So, theater kids, enjoy your gift cards to Wendy’s for showing up today. Your dedication to anarchy is semi-appreciated by some billionaire on his yacht in some undisclosed location. And I’ll bet he took the points and picked the Trojans over the Irish.

Back here in America, I have a more pressing question. What in the world is going on with Bill Belichick? The future NFL Hall-of-Fame coach is now head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, and not only is it not going well; it’s kinda going off the rails.

The 72-year-old Belichick is in the first year of a five-year deal as head coach of the Tar Heels. He hadn’t coached since the end of the 2023 season when he ended his legendary tenure at the New England Patriots.

The man has eight Super Bowl rings, six as a head coach and two as an assistant. He’s worked in the NFL since 1975. He has all the money he could ever want, and in terms of football, he has nothing more to prove.

At North Carolina, he’s reportedly making $10 million a year, which is high by college standards, but given his own financial situation, this is not life-changing money. So why did he take this job and what is going on?

When North Carolina hired Belichick, he said this was a “dream come true” because he grew up with a dad who coached college football, and he was always around it. He characterized this new job as a bucket list item.

His record so far this year is 2-4. The only teams he’s beaten are non-conference Charlotte and Richmond. His losses are to Clemson, Cal, USF, and TCU. None of this speaks to “genius,” which, up until now, has been his well-deserved reputation as a football coach.

His loss last night to Cal in Berkeley was a sight, losing 21-18 in the fourth quarter because of a fumble. Belichick teams just don’t do this. Even to a casual observer, he doesn’t seem to have brought that Belichick intensity with him. Yes, he still an,swers the press with monotone, one-word non-responses, but there’s an elephant in the room that suggest there’s something more going on.

At his age, “mid-life crisis,” doesn’t describe it. He’s well past that phase of his life, yet there she is. Jordon Isabella Roosevelt Hudson. Born in 2001. I’ll save you the math. She’s 24 years old. He’s 48 years older than her. They reportedly met in 2021 when she was 20, and the world was introduced to her as Belichick’s "friend" last year.

Belichick has involved her in his off-the-field business and branding activities, including a show he produced called “Coach with Bill Belichick.” He said they have a “personal and professional relationship.”

The oddity of this power couple dynamic came to a head when “CBS Sunday Morning” conducted an interview with Belichick and asked him about this relationship. Sitting off to the side, she interrupted the interview, a privilege usually reserved for an interviewee’s attorney, and the interviewee risks serious legal trouble if he answers. She told the CBS reporter that Belichick would not be answering that question. Given her age and obvious lack of experience or expertise in dealing with the media, in doing what she did she answered the question herself.

NFL Films responds to Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson video leak https://t.co/BdtAGM0MJQ pic.twitter.com/tDraYUCP5A — New York Post (@nypost) October 18, 2025

Hudson has been seen on the sidelines this year, standing beside her “colleague” during practices and games. This is something no coach anywhere allows with his significant other or business partners. What makes this even stranger is that when compared to other coaches, he has long been one of the most guarded and disciplined coaches in the history of the game.

When North Carolina took the field against Clemson on October 4, she was on the sideline, not in the stands or the press box. Right there. This is an obvious pattern of creating distractions.

Given how bizarre everything is right now around UNC Football, how about this:



57 photos by Getty Images of the Clemson-UNC game and 23 are of Jordon Hudson — Andrew Jones (@AJTarHeel247) October 7, 2025

Here’s how People magazine described her on-the-field presence last Spring:

“Jordon Hudson doesn't just sit on the sidelines while her boyfriend Bill Belichick coaches. On Saturday, April 12, the former cheerleader, 24, joined Belichick, 72, on the field at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where the new collegiate head coach held a ‘Practice Like a Pro’ event. In a TikTok shared this weekend, Hudson can be seen standing beside Belichick on the turf, seemingly chatting with him as the players worked on their skills a few feet away. The Miss Maine 2025 competitor sported a chic ensemble that matched the school's blue color scheme. She sported a snakeskin print trench coat over a matching miniskirt and white turtleneck along with knee-high boots and sunglasses.”

The Bill Belichick the world knows and loves (or loves to hate) would never be seen as the subject of a People Magazine story, let alone this one. What do they even talk about?

My colleague Scott Pinsker did a much better job than People in covering this one in May.

Only Belichick knows what’s going on in his world, and maybe it’s working for him. But for the rest of us who love the game and had a certain view of him, all of this is simply a head-scratcher. One thing is certain: His new approach to his public life and his coaching career isn’t working for him or Tar Heels fans in the standings.

