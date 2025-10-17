Trump Commutes George Santos' Sentence

President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.). And to forestall criticisms, Trump pointed out the stolen valor of a prominent Democrat senator, Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

Trump posted on Truth Social Friday afternoon, “George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison. I started to think about George when the subject of Democrat Senator Richard ‘Da Nang Dick’ Blumenthal came up again.” Santos is now to be released immediately.

"Dickie 'Da Nang' Blumenthal, funny, he asks for truth and facts, when this left-wing hypocrite is the one who throws facts and truths straight in the trash… Bottom line is it's stolen valor. Claiming you served in a place where men died is as low as it gets." –@stinchfield1776 pic.twitter.com/8qcoqJahaM — NRATV (@NRATV) October 2, 2018

His announcement followed a letter from Santos in jail in which he pleaded with Trump for help. “Life in SHU [solitary confinement] is unlike anything most Americans could ever comprehend,” Santos wrote. “I am locked inside a small steel cage twenty-four hours a day. My only contact with the outside world is a brief phone call to my family — once every thirty days. While they are unaware of the full reality of my situation, what weighs most heavily on my heart is my inability to protect them, to comfort them, or even to assure them that I am safe.” He begged for “justice and humanity” from Trump, saying he was told he would be in solitary as long as the FBI was investigating him. Notably, New Jersey law strictly limits solitary confinement, though prisons there have been accused of flouting the law before.

It was somewhat suspicious indeed that out of all the dishonest, corrupt individuals in Congress, including some accused of outright felonies like Ilhan Omar, Santos was the one who was axed — coincidentally, soon after he started aggressively going after the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and questioning its influence in our government. With all the crime and corruption that Congress overlooks, they chose to go after the one congressman who was very vocally agitating against Chinese money and influence. Now that Santos has received a commutation, perhaps Trump can look into and assist Chinese dissident Miles Guo, who was targeted in a biased campaign by the Biden administration.

In his announcement about Santos, Trump bashed Sen. Blumenthal at length, “As everyone remembers, ‘Da Nang’ stated for almost twenty years that he was a proud Vietnam Veteran, having endured the worst of the War, watching the Wounded and Dead as he raced up the hills and down the valleys, blood streaming from his face. He was ‘a Great Hero,’ he would leak to any and all who would listen — And then it happened! He was a COMPLETE AND TOTAL FRAUD. He never went to Vietnam, he never saw Vietnam, he never experienced the Battles there, or anywhere else.”

This is what Pam Bondi was talking about…



Here’s a video of Richard Blumenthal talking about serving in Vietnam. The only problem is he never served in Vietnam.



The Stolen Valor scumbag has no honor.pic.twitter.com/0PO7YMmieK — C3 (@C_3C_3) October 7, 2025

In fact, evidence indicates Blumenthal made efforts specifically to avoid ever being sent to Vietnam, making the fraud even more shameful. “His War Hero status, and even minimal service in our Military, was totally and completely MADE UP. This is far worse than what George Santos did, and at least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!” Trump wrote.

The president emphasized how harshly Santos was treated in prison, even while leftist judges allow major criminals to go free. “George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!” Trump added.

Santos’ letter appears to have spurred the commutation, and he had appealed to his record backing Trump’s agenda. “During my short tenure in Congress, I stood firmly behind your agenda — 100% of the time. I championed policies that strengthened our economy, defended our borders, and restored America’s standing on the world stage. I did it proudly, Sir, because I believed — and still believe — in the mission you set out to accomplish for the American people,” Santos wrote. It was a plea that quickly brought him release through Trump’s agency

