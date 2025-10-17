No Kings, But Kingmakers: Soros Is Bankrolling Protests

In news that probably surprises none of us, globalist billionaire George Soros is reportedly bankrolling the organization behind the “No Kings” protests. There’s nothing like having your supposed anti-tyranny protest funded by a pro-tyranny elitist with a god complex.

Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF) has provided millions of dollars to the Indivisible Project, which is helping orchestrate the anti-Trump “No Kings” protests on Oct. 18, because they’re so deranged and historically ignorant they don’t know that July 4 is already America’s no kings day. But Soros and son are happy for the lefty activists they fund to be as ignorant and radical as possible, because there is no zeal to match the zeal of a self-righteous fascist masquerading as an anti-fascist.

Indivisible, which also helped organize the first round of “No Kings day” in June, desecrating the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday with their idiotic protests, is once again providing a map showing interested activists where they can go across the United States to scream with fury that Donald Trump was elected president through our democratic system as our Republic’s Founders intended.

Indivisible vaguely and hysterically accuses Trump of trying to rig the midterms and sending the military into our streets, without clarifying that, in fact, the military and police are in response to massive crime and domestic terror problems. But why be honest when lies are so much more lucrative?

OSF’s website provides data on its donations, showing a grant every year to Indivisible Project between 2017 and 2023. The largest single grant was in 2023 for $3 million. Altogether, Indivisible received $7.61 million from OSF in the seven grants.

Fox News added some more details:

Indivisible is "managing data and communications with participants" for the "No Kings" protests that will be taking place in Washington and across the country…According to the Indivisible organization's website, Ezra Levin is the executive co-director behind the group. Leah Greenberg, Levin's wife, serves as the other executive co-director.

OSF provided Fox News with a vague statement that rambled about the Constitution and “democratic participation” and then disclaimed responsibility: “Our grantees make their own decisions about their work, consistent with the law and the terms of their grant agreements.”

In his 1987 book, The Alchemy of Finance, Soros wrote, “I have always harboured an exaggerated view of my self-importance. To put it bluntly, I fancied myself as some kind of god or an economic reformer like Keynes, or, even better, like Einstein.” He loves to be the puppet-master.

I think we can all recognize the extreme irony of these activists objecting to a democratically elected president, while happily taking money from an unelected billionaire, who, from the very start of his career unapologetically collaborating with Nazis, has always been on the side of the tyrants in every conflict, whether military or political.

Or, put another way, the leftists at Indivisible and other organizations do not object to kings; they object to leaders who have not been selected and approved by their own favorite kingmakers.

