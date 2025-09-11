The Morning Briefing: Assassination and the Watershed Radicalization of the American Right

Top O' the Briefing

We will obviously be doing this a little bit differently today. I've gone lighter with the links today, and the majority of them are related to the horrible news from yesterday.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something poignant, I'm not your guy right now. My colleagues have done remarkable work eulogizing and paying tribute to Charlie Kirk; there is absolutely nothing that I can add to their heartfelt words. Words that I know weren't easy to write.

In what is a huge departure for me, I had already mapped out what I was going to write here at the top of Thursday's Briefing before noon my time on Wednesday. It was about 9/11, although probably not what you might expect. That will be turned into a column that I'll publish later today.

As soon as the news that Charlie Kirk had been shot hit, the day immediately became surreal blur of fast-moving information that felt like it was happening in a slow-motion nightmare. I didn't know Charlie — he came to prominence just as my many years of activism were winding down. I have been aware for a long time of the great work that Turning Point USA does, however. I know a lot of younger people who have been politically energized by TPUSA and who had a lot of respect and affection for Kirk.

People I know who don't pay a lot of attention to politics were devastated and glued to the news. My private messages, texts, and phone calls featured a lot of monosyllabic expletive-laden expressions of shock and outrage. Two friends offered variations on "this feels different." That was echoed in other conversations. My good friend Kira Davis posted this on X:

If you ask me a year from now when I got radicalized - it’s today. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) September 10, 2025

Advertisement

Yes, the assassination of Charlie Kirk has pushed people to places that they never wanted to be pushed to. My use of the word watershed in the headline was deliberate because it means "turning point." People were already emotionally raw over the brutal murder of Iryna Zarutska; Kirk's public execution is too much to process with anything but righteous anger.

I don't care what we eventually find out about the killer, but I'm pretty confident he won't turn out to be one of those conservative, white, Traditional Catholic domestic terrorists who the Biden administration kept telling us were threats. Everything has changed. Greg Gutfeld nailed it quite succinctly, which Matt covered:

But if those responsible thought violence would shut conservatives down, Gutfeld argued, they’ve made a grave mistake. “Um, it’s really hard to radicalize Republicans,” he noted. “You know, it’s like we’re not the radical type. But if you thought that you were gonna shut a movement down, you’re gonna get a rude awakening. You woke us the f**k up.”

Florida Rep. Ana Paulina Luna spoke for a lot of us on the floor of the House of Representatives yesterday. This is from Catherine:

Luna is tired of pretending Democrats don’t hate our country and anyone who disagrees with them. “I am done with the rhetoric this rotten House and corrupt media has caused," she declared. "EVERY DAMN ONE OF YOU WHO CALLED US FASCISTS DID THIS." The congresswoman declared, “You were too busy doping up kids, cutting off their genitals, inciting racial violence by supporting orgs that exploit minorities, protecting criminals, and stirring hate. YOU ARE THE HATE you claim to fight.”

Advertisement

A couple of weeks ago, I twice wrote about the Democrats' desire desire to see us dead. They're not very secretive about it. Almost every prominent Dem who blah blah-ed about violence not having any place in our political discourse has egged on the rabid base at some time during the past year.

Radicalization of conservatives is the sane response to the madness that the Democrats have surrounded us with. Apathy and the notion that there is inherent value in being moderate are out the window. Again, we didn't want to be here. Now that we are, it's time to seize the moment and make sure that we marginalize the lunatic Dems as much as we can.

Some of them know that things changed a lot on Wednesday afternoon. Much of the reporting in both The New York Times and The Washington Post has been rather circumspect. Given the history of the two organizations, we can file that under "Too Little, Too Late."

We will continue to pray — although I freely admit that my reserves of Christian charity are at an all-time low. We will also now be more vigilant than ever. For the moment, my vigilance is spiked with a generous portion of rage. I was reminded yesterday of the words of my late friend Andrew Breitbart, which I hope people never forget (LANGUAGE):

Yes, this feels different.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Advertisement

Everything Isn't Awful

Just a man walking his goose.. pic.twitter.com/ZN1HX6mQbe — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 10, 2025

PJ Media

Charlie Kirk, 13-2025

'You Are the Hate': Anna Paulina Luna Rips Dems After Kirk’s Assassination

Gutfeld Drops F-Bomb After Charlie Kirk's Murder, Issues Warning to the Left

Scott Jennings Pays Tribute to Charlie Kirk on CNN

An Assassination That Unleashed an Army of Charlie Kirks

The Day the Masks Came Off: What Charlie Kirk’s Murder Reveals About the Left

Fox Reporter Eyewitness Describes Charlie Kirk’s Tragic Assassination

Unfinished Business: The Martyrdom of Charlie Kirk

From Texas to Portland: The Media Minimizes Left-Wing Violence, Magnifies the Right

Charlie Kirk, the Wickedness of the Left, and Rage

President Trump Honors Charlie Kirk in Oval Office Address, Calls Out Radical Left Violence

VodkaPundit. So Russia Attacked Poland Last Night...

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. NYC Developers Have an Hilarious New Dodge Against Big Government

France in Flames As the 'Block Everything' Protest Movement Sweeps the Country

Iran Reportedly Has 'No Path' to Nuclear Breakout, Strikes New Inspections Deal With IAEA

The People Vs. the New Aristocrats: Populism Is Messy and Hopeful, Progressivism Tidy, Silent, and Afraid

Charlie Kirk’s Death and America’s Descent Into Lawless Politics

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. They Murdered Charlie Kirk and They Must Pay

Our Friend, Charlie

Three Students in Critical Condition After Colorado School Shooting

Advertisement

Biden, Obama, Other Democrats Condemn Kirk's Murder by Unknown Assassin

Kirk's Shooter Fired from a Roof 200 Yards Away (Update: 2nd Suspect Released)

Pritzker: I Don't Know Anything About Charlie Kirk's Assassination, but It's Trump's Fault; UPDATE

Pray for Justice, Not Vengeance, in the Search for Charlie Kirk's Murderer

'Once Again, A Bullet...': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Delivers Powerful Take on Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Giorgia Meloni, Benjamin Netanyahu Send Their Condolences for Charlie Kirk

VIP

Qatar’s Money at Work: 18 to 24-Year-Olds Support Hamas

Shutdown Theater Has a New Cast, Same Script

Trump's Blue City Strategy Is Brilliant

Whiskey Wednesday: Happy Bourbon Heritage Month!

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/10/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: RealClearPolitics

Secondary Print: Reuters

New Media: UnHerd

Radio: BBC

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Post

Additional Print: Reuters, Washington Post

Radio: NPR

EDT

7:30 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

2:15 PM Out-of-Town Pool Call Time

8:45 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend a September 11th Observance Event

The Pentagon

Pre-Credentialed Media

4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route New York, New York

South Lawn

Open Press

7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT attends the Yankees Baseball Game

Yankees Stadium

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.