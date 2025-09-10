From Texas to Portland: The Media Minimizes Left-Wing Violence, Magnifies the Right

Political violence in America wears a crooked mask. When a fringe figure on the right crosses the line, news anchors clear their schedules, freshen up, and social media lights up with hashtags to ban entire movements.

Yet when the same ugliness erupts from the learned, mature, and distinguished ego camp, the nation’s major outlets turn away, redefine terms, or entirely shift the blame.

Ten days later, it never happened.

Does anybody remember when newspapers symbolized public memory? When did the left gain the power to tell us THIS is what you remember?

We're living through an inversion: Violence on the right becomes a 24/7 national crisis; violence from the left becomes nothing but an inconvenient footnote, not a political one. That's how the Haymarket Affair dies in today's news.

Quietly.

After today's shooting, I was curious about left-wing attacks against conservatives and their allies; I'll share how the press dealt with each, shielding the left while crucifying the right. I'm not ranking anything.

Texas ICE Ambush, July 2025

Authorities in Alvarado, Texas, reported that an armed protest outside the Prairieland ICE detention center late in July escalated into a full-scale ambush. Protesters linked to antifascist and transgender activist circles in Dallas arrived with fireworks and weapons.

What began as a demonstration quickly became an attack.

Police officers were targeted with fireworks while facility property was vandalized. Gunfire followed, striking and injuring an officer, who was treated for non-life-threatening wounds. Eleven individuals were arrested.

The FBI classified the incident as a coordinated attack tied to a broader far-left network and is pursuing federal charges, including domestic terrorism, for several suspects.

Local officials made clear: The right to protest ends where violence begins, and no one gets to hide behind free speech while firing weapons at police. Federal agents say this case is setting new thresholds for how political violence should be prosecuted.

Media Reaction: Major networks spoke of “clashes” and “unrest,” choosing not to break their vows of never speaking these words aloud, “terrorism” or “attack,” in a situation where fireworks, guns, and arrests defined the event. Compare that with January 6, where every editorial called it an insurrection while breaking the sound barrier.

The language is proof: the left is protected, and the press reinforces the shields.

Washington, D.C. Shooting, May 2025

Two Israeli embassy staffers were shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum. A left-leaning activist loosely tied to a socialist group is the shooter. Elias Rodriguez reportedly shouted, "Free, free Palestine" before opening fire. After firing the shots, security subdued Rodriguez, and investigators found a manifesto saturated in radical political rhetoric. Domestic terrorism is the label that authorities filed the event under, with possible international links.

Leaders across the political spectrum condemned the act, and progressives were quick to say Rodiguez represented only himself.

The shooting showed how the Israel-Palestine conflict had spilled into American streets, and many saw it as a turning point in the nation’s divisions.

Media Reaction: The MSM largely treated Rodriguez as a loner with fringe ideology, not a symptom of left-wing radicalism. But when attacks from the right happen, everyone becomes “a MAGA extremist”—a symbol, not just a perpetrator.

Tesla Dealership Attacks, Mid-2025

During the summer, Tesla dealerships were deliberately attacked in cities like Seattle, Salem, Tigard, and Las Vegas. Firebombs shattered windows, car bodies were spray-painted with anti-Musk slogans, and vehicles were set on fire.

In Portland, Molotov cocktails nearly hit employees: Shots pierced the glass of car showrooms and parked cars in Las Vegas.

Now, investigators treat these as coordinated domestic extremism. Victims report staggering damage and fear, asking when business became a political battleground.

Experts warned that these were not protest tactics but intimidation—that Tesla had become a symbol, and critics turned to direct action.

Media Reaction: The national press dismissed the incidents as property vandalism and a grievance-driven protest, not the violent messaging they were. In contrast, every Capitol riot image is replayed like epochal proof of a right-wing rebellion.

Portland Murder, 2020

Things turned deadly when antifascist Michael Reinoehl ambushed and fatally shot Aaron Danielson in Portland, a Patriot Prayer supporter. This attack happened during the city's nightly unrest.

Until today, this was one of the rare fatal political attacks by a left-wing extremist in recent U.S. history, and it quickly became a political lightning rod.

Portland officials were lambasted for letting protests turn into homicides.

Media Reaction: Coverage softened it: “violence during protests,” “clash turned deadly.” Reinoehl was sometimes framed as a vigilante, not a political assassin. A conservative killing someone would have had every editorial office demanding resignations.

By the way, conservative Americans—excluding the pundit fringe—still number in the tens of millions. That's the backbone being targeted. And when that's under attack, we owe them the whole, truthful story.

Berkeley Clashes, 2017

Berkeley exploded in riots when Milo Yiannopoulos and Ben Shapiro attempted to speak on campus. Crowds launched rocks, fireworks, and pepper spray, while resisters brandished shields and improvised weapons, resulting in at least 18 injuries and millions in damage.

The city that birthed free speech ended up suppressing it with brute force. Berkeley became a symbol of ideological censorship by the crowd rather than the law.

Media Reaction: Legacy media often showed the soft spots in their hearts whenever they spoke of students protesting hate; rioters were brave disrupters instead of street terrorists.

Want to see what hate speech triggers look like in headlines? Flip the script.

One side's violence is activism; the other's is extremism.

Sacramento Riot, 2016

At least ten people were hospitalized at a white nationalist rally in Sacramento, Calif., after violence broke out when BAMN-aligned counterprotesters replied with bats, knives, and fireworks.

State police admitted they were caught off guard and didn't expect sheer chaos. Following in its wake were lawsuits and debates about free speech; when a riot became a flare, warning us that ideological fault lines hadn't simply been formed, they were hardening.

Media Reaction: Calling it "clashes between extremists," the press blurs the perpetrator and target. Soon after, the right was branded as the national face of hate, ignoring how Sacramento set up the brewing storm.

Final Thoughts

If you've been living lefty your entire life, then I will try to make this as gentle as possible. There's clear, direct evidence that left-wing political violence exists, wounds, and kills. The real damage, though, is not just physical: It's the media echo chamber shielding, denying, and adding nitrous to an engine before kicking things into outrage gear when the other side does.

Words matter; when the country cheers selective outrage, it loses its center.

No longer can we stand by silently; if the press refuses the call, those of us outside the press's spinning room need to speak the truth anyway.

Why?

Honesty isn't optional, and our republic depends on it.

If the media won’t tell the story, we will. Stand with us.

