BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot During Event in Utah [UPDATES]

UPDATE, 3:04 p.m.: Authorities have reportedly detained an alleged shooter:

Man detained at Utah Valley University after Charlie Kirk was shot.



"The man who shot Charlie Kirk," said an event attendee.



Continue to pray for Charlie.pic.twitter.com/Ujb40jfTJc — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 10, 2025

Advertisement

UPDATE, 3:02 p.m.: FBI Director Kash Patel said that the bureau is monitoring the situation.

We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 10, 2025

Original story:

Conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk was reportedly shot during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday. According to the Deseret News, the attack happened during a Q&A with students when bystanders say Kirk was struck near the neck.

Shots fired at @charliekirk11 event at Utah Valley University



This is a good time to pray — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 10, 2025

Video of the shooting has been shared on social media.

Warning: Graphic Content

Holy sh*t. Footage of Charlie Kirk shot. pic.twitter.com/vc5lQpH12z — PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk is one of the biggest conservative voices in the conservative movement. At just 18 years-old, he founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a group that has since exploded into a nationwide force for conservative ideas, with chapters on college and high school campuses across the country. While Democrats and their media allies work overtime to indoctrinate students with socialism and woke dogma, Kirk built a grassroots army to push back and promote free markets, limited government, and traditional American values.

Advertisement

Charlie Kirk was just shot at the UVU event in Utah.



I am there.



Praying for him. pic.twitter.com/jzE3pZicKb — Real Developments, CFA (@pdubdev) September 10, 2025

In addition to his work with TPUSA, Kirk hosts The Charlie Kirk Show, where he breaks down politics, culture, and current events from a pro-Trump, unapologetically conservative perspective. He’s a fixture at conservative conferences, a bestselling author, and a close ally of President Trump.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson described Kirk as wounded, but PJ Media cannot independently verify Kirk’s condition yet.

PRAY right now for Charlie Kirk.



Pray with everything you have.



Get down on your knees and pray.



Please. I can confirm that Charlie has been wounded at an event in Utah.



Please Jesus help us now. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 10, 2025

Vice President JD Vance and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) are asking people to pray.

Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 10, 2025

Shots fired at @charliekirk11 event at Utah Valley University



This is a good time to pray — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 10, 2025

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.