BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot During Event in Utah [UPDATES]

Matt Margolis | 2:57 PM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

UPDATE, 3:04 p.m.: Authorities have reportedly detained an alleged shooter:

UPDATE, 3:02 p.m.: FBI Director Kash Patel said that the bureau is monitoring the situation.

Original story:

Conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk was reportedly shot during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday. According to the Deseret News, the attack happened during a Q&A with students when bystanders say Kirk was struck near the neck. 

Video of the shooting has been shared on social media. 

Warning: Graphic Content

Charlie Kirk is one of the biggest conservative voices in the conservative movement. At just 18 years-old, he founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a group that has since exploded into a nationwide force for conservative ideas, with chapters on college and high school campuses across the country. While Democrats and their media allies work overtime to indoctrinate students with socialism and woke dogma, Kirk built a grassroots army to push back and promote free markets, limited government, and traditional American values.

In addition to his work with TPUSA, Kirk hosts The Charlie Kirk Show, where he breaks down politics, culture, and current events from a pro-Trump, unapologetically conservative perspective. He’s a fixture at conservative conferences, a bestselling author, and a close ally of President Trump. 

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson described Kirk as wounded, but PJ Media cannot independently verify Kirk’s condition yet.

Vice President JD Vance and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) are asking people to pray.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

