BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Passes Away After Utah Shooting

Our hearts are heavy. After the news that Charlie Kirk, a member of our Salem Corporation family, has succumbed to his gunshot wound.

At 31 years old, Charlie Kirk has passed away after being shot at a campus event in Utah.



Please join us in prayer for him and his family.



His dedication to his God, his family, and his country will continue to inspire countless Americans, and his legacy will live on forever.… pic.twitter.com/6SIMYiF2uc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2025

President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk’s passing on Truth Social:

My colleague Matt Margolis wrote earlier today, “Conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk was reportedly shot during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday. According to the Deseret News, the attack happened during a Q&A with students when bystanders say Kirk was struck near the neck.”

Kirk was 31. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

At age 19, Kirk started Turning Point USA, a movement to engage young conservatives and bring more young people to the conservative cause. His organization grew into an unstoppable force for unadulterated truth, and he enjoyed every minute of it.

Kirk also took over for Dennis Prager on his radio show this spring. His youthful voice was a breath of fresh air among an often noisy conservative movement.

I wrote back in March that “President Trump credited Kirk with helping swing young voters to the GOP. He called Kirk ‘the youth whisperer of the American right’ because the way he brought college students together to vote red was astonishing.”

One video that I return to again and again that expresses how effective Charlie was at reaching America’s youth is one from last year at the University of Georgia in which now-former Bulldog football star Nazir Stackhouse appeared at one of his rallies and grabbed a MAGA hat for head coach Kirby Smart:

“Charlie Kirk was a father, husband, and dedicated patriot who spent his life defending conservative values and inspiring young Americans," wrote Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters in a statement. "Our hearts break for his wife, children, loved ones, and countless supporters across the country. The horrifying violence at Utah Valley University that took the life of Charlie Kirk is utterly appalling. Republicans and Democrats alike must stand united in condemning this brutality that has no place in America.”

President Trump has ordered that flags fly at half-staff to honor Kirk. From his statement:

As a mark of respect for the memory of Charlie Kirk, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, September 14, 2025. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) made this statement as chairman of the Republican Governors Association:

We are absolutely devastated by the news that America has lost Charlie Kirk.



Charlie recently said, ‘leave a legacy and be courageous,’ and that’s exactly what he did. Charlie was a true American patriot who started a movement all across America that brought young people into the public square like we haven’t seen in decades. His passion for our nation, for free speech, and for vigorous debate was evident in everything he did and every cause he touched.



We Republican governors join millions of Americans in mourning Charlie’s death, and our strongest prayers are with his wife Erika and their young children. Charlie taught young people to not only love their country, but to also prioritize faith and family — and that’s how he lived his life.



Charlie’s horrific assassination is nothing short of evil. Political violence is never the answer, and it must stop. Charlie demonstrated how to debate our differences — through words and through action. His passing leaves a gigantic void in our national dialogue.

Tributes and expressions of sympathy have poured in:

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. pic.twitter.com/lYLEjv40bN — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 10, 2025

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his… pic.twitter.com/aM8Pz3TKml — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk has passed away at the age of 31.



A husband, a father of two, and a man of God. He completely reshaped our country and had so much ahead of him.



Gut-wrenching. Rest in peace, Charlie. pic.twitter.com/IKAiHAKN5c — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 10, 2025

God Bless Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/W2u6ptyrPI — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) September 10, 2025





Praying for the repose of the soul of Charlie Kirk.



May you enter the gates of heaven and find eternal salvation.



My deepest sympathies to his wife, children, parents, and Turning Point team. https://t.co/hzz8S2pRbg — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 10, 2025

I'm at a loss for words. Charlie, you were a light. Thank you for inspiring all of us. — Chris Queen (@ChrisQueen) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk murdered in cold blood by people who could not defeat his arguments



https://t.co/gzOkc6KImv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 10, 2025





The passing of Charlie Kirk is completely soul crushing.



I have known Charlie for more than 10 years, and his passionate, unending, complete, and total love for Jesus Christ our Savior shined above all.



His testimony introduced untold numbers to our Heavenly Father.



My… — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 10, 2025

Charlie may be with his Lord and Savior, but his fight lives on. We will continue to further his cause. Rest in Peace, Charlie. We’ll take care of your mission.

He’s gone. — Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) September 10, 2025

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.