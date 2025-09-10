France in Flames As the 'Block Everything' Protest Movement Sweeps the Country

France and its hapless President Emmanuel Macron are in deep trouble.

On Monday, Macron's government failed to survive a "no-confidence" vote as the country spiraled into crisis. What's most worrying for Macron is that the vote wasn't even close. Prime Minister François Bayrou was dumped overwhelmingly in a 364-194 vote. At issue: Bayrou's sensible but unpopular notion that France had to cut spending to address a growing debt crisis.

"Sensible" and "socialism" don't ordinarily go hand in hand. Thus, in office only since December, Bayrou was given an unceremonious heave-ho.

Macron turned to an old ally to replace Bayrou. He named departing defense minister Sébastien Lecornu to be the fourth prime minister of Macron's government this year.

Lecornu is the only minister to have been in every government since 2017. He has his work cut out for him. He has to pass a budget by year's end and deal with a growing protest movement that will fight tooth and nail to prevent Macron's "austerity budget" from passing.

Macron gambled and called for a "snap" election last year, hoping to increase his slim parliamentary majority. It failed miserably when the populists and the far left made significant gains. Now, the streets are full of angry Frenchmen, and the nation's stability is in question.

NBC News:

Protesters set fires as they blocked highways and gas stations across France early Wednesday as part of a new nationwide movement. Authorities deployed 80,000 police, who made hundreds of arrests and fired tear gas to disperse crowds. The "Block Everything" movement was born online over the summer in far-right circles, but spread on social media and was co-opted by left-wing, antifascist and anarchist groups. It now includes France’s far-left parties and the country’s powerful labor unions. Their joint day of unrest adds to the country’s political turmoil, after the collapse of centrist President Emmanuel Macron’s government earlier this week in a similar backlash over proposed budget cuts and broader anger at the political class.

‼️ Massive riots taking place in France as Macron weighs suspending social media to stem the tide.



France’s government has imploded.

pic.twitter.com/XkyqreoTGZ — Graham Banks Cull (@1GrahamDaily) September 10, 2025

France is fed up. Streets are blocked, people are angry, cops are everywhere. Macron’s govt already collapsed and the chaos keeps growing.



This isn’t protest anymore, it’s rebellion. #BloquonsTout #protesters #MacronDemission pic.twitter.com/kyVFsXpsar — Maverick Ops (@maverick2886) September 10, 2025

The far left, the largest bloc in parliament, wants Macron's scalp. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the longtime leader of the far-left party France Unbowed, said, “Only the departure of Macron himself can put an end to this sad comedy of contempt for Parliament, voters and political decency.”

Jordan Bardella, the president of the populist National Rally, said his party would give Lecornu the benefit of the doubt and refuse to join the far left in attempting to oust him. But Bardella wasn't enamored of Lecornu.

“Emmanuel Macron’s motto: you don’t change a losing team,” Bardella wrote on social media. “How could a loyal supporter of the President break with the policy he has been pursuing for eight years?”

In the capital Paris, groups gathered and set up barricades at several entry points to the city. Demonstrations were expected to continue throughout the day, with travel disrupted as some of the main transport unions joined the strike. Hundreds remained gathered outside Gare du Nord, one of the city's main train stations, despite earlier attempts from police to disperse the crowds with tear gas. “We are here, even if Macron doesn’t want us, we are here,” they chanted. There were dramatic scenes outside a high school in eastern Paris, where police clashed with dozens of students who had blocked entry to the building.

French political observers believe it's only a matter of time before Macron will be forced to call for another snap election. This would please both the left and the right, who believe they can gain a majority in parliament. The result of another snap election will probably be the same as the last: a hung parliament and more unrest in the streets.

