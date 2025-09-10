President Trump Honors Charlie Kirk in Oval Office Address, Calls Out Radical Left Violence

President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, expressing grief and outrage over the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah.

“To my great fellow Americans, I am filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk,” Trump said. He called Kirk a patriot who “devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loved so much, the United States of America.”

Trump described Kirk as “a martyr for truth and freedom” and noted his deep faith, adding that “we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace with God in heaven.” The president extended his prayers to Kirk’s wife, Erika, their two young children, and the entire family, asking God to “watch over them in this terrible hour of heartache and pain.”

Highlighting Kirk’s contributions to civic engagement, Trump praised him for bringing young people into the political process. “His mission was to bring young people into the political process, which he did better than anybody ever, to share his love of country and to spread the simple words of common sense,” Trump said, noting that on campuses nationwide, Kirk championed his ideas “with courage, logic, humor, and grace.”

Trump condemned the culture of demonizing political opponents, calling it a direct cause of violence. “It’s long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year, in the most hateful and despicable way possible,” he said. The president singled out the radical left, who he said have “compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals.”

“This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now,” Trump declared.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to accountability, Trump promised, “My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it.” He also referenced past attacks, from the attempted assassination against him in Butler, Pa., to assaults on ICE agents and other public figures, emphasizing that “radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives.”

Trump concluded by calling on Americans to uphold the values for which Kirk lived. “Charlie was the best of America, and the monster who attacked him was attacking our whole country,” he said.

“An assassin tried to silence him with a bullet, but he failed, because together, we will ensure that his voice, his message, and his legacy will live on for countless generations to come. Today, because of this heinous act, Charlie’s voice has become bigger and grander than ever before, and it’s not even close. May God bless his memory, may God watch over his family, and may God bless the United States of America. Thank you.”

BREAKING: President Trump just released an Oval Office address on the assassination of Charlie Kirk.



Stop what you're doing right now and watch this.



"Charlie's voice has become bigger and grander than ever before...May God bless his memory." pic.twitter.com/PHbkcqVjtg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2025

Charlie Kirk’s assassination proves what conservatives have long known: the radical left doesn’t just disagree with us; it wants to destroy us. As President Trump said, it’s time for Americans to stand up against the hatred and violence that’s become all too common. If you want to honor Charlie’s legacy, don’t just mourn; get involved. Speak up for free speech, push back against leftist campus mobs, and demand accountability for anyone who incites or commits political violence. This is a moment to be brave, to defend our values, and to make sure Charlie’s message lives on louder than ever.