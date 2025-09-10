Gutfeld Drops F-Bomb After Charlie Kirk's Murder, Issues Warning to the Left

The assassination of Charlie Kirk today is a gut punch to the conservative movement, but it’s also something else: a wake-up call.

On today's broadcast of The Five on Fox News, Greg Gutfeld put into words what so many on the right are feeling in the immediate aftermath. He began with a phrase that critics often mock, but one that still carries meaning.

“Yeah, I know that it’s somewhat a object of mockery to say ‘thoughts and prayers,’ but… thoughts and prayers for his family, um, they need it from all of us,” Gutfeld said.

For all the political implications, he reminded viewers that at the center of this horrific act is a young family mourning an unspeakable loss.

From there, Gutfeld turned to the bigger picture: “And Jesse’s right, if they can do this, they are capable of anything. I think that was the message, I believe that was the message.”

Make no mistake about it, the assassination of Kirk was not simply an attack on one man. It was a warning shot to every conservative willing to stand up to the left’s cultural and political assault on our country. Gutfeld’s words reflected what many instinctively know: This was meant to terrify, to silence, and to end the momentum that Kirk helped build through Turning Point USA and his unapologetically conservative media presence.

But if those responsible thought violence would shut conservatives down, Gutfeld argued, they’ve made a grave mistake. “Um, it’s really hard to radicalize Republicans,” he noted.

“You know, it’s like we’re not the radical type. But if you thought that you were gonna shut a movement down, you’re gonna get a rude awakening. You woke us the f**k up.”

"If you thought that you were going to shut a movement down, you're going to get a rude awakening.



You woke us the F*CK UP." — @greggutfeld pic.twitter.com/fMY7wSadRE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 10, 2025

It’s not every day that someone drops an F-bomb on live television. But believe me, this instance was absolutely 100% warranted.

Gutfeld’s response crystallized the reality that this movement isn’t going anywhere. If anything, it will only grow stronger. Charlie Kirk spent his entire adult life building an army of young conservatives to challenge the left on campuses and beyond. His enemies may believe they have silenced him, but in truth, they have only amplified his cause. The conservative movement has been awakened—and as history shows, an awakened conservative movement is a force the left will come to regret provoking.

Look, conservatives don’t burn cities when elections don’t go their way. We don’t weaponize violence to intimidate political enemies. We also don’t cave when faced with tyranny or terror. The left tried to kill Trump last year, and we put him back in office to fix our country. You better believe the conservative movement is going to respond to what happened to Charlie Kirk. It won’t be with violence, but it will be war.