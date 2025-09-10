MSM Reactions to Charlie Kirk Shooting Are as Sick as You'd Expect

Matt Margolis | 3:39 PM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot Wednesday during a Q&A session at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Video from the event shows Kirk was struck near the neck. While details about his condition remain unclear, reports suggest he’s been hospitalized.

Advertisement

Unfornately, the mainstream media’s reaction to the shooting has been as disgusting as you could have predicted.

Over at CNN, Kristen Holmes dubbed Kirk “a controversial figure at times,” adding: “He goes into these various college campuses, uh, pushes conservative issues, gets into back and f—heated back and forth often with these students on these college campuses. But of course, uh, none of that is violent.”

MSNBC’s Kathy Tur, reporting on the shooting, called Kirk a divisive figure, um, polarizing, lightning rod, whatever term you wanna use.”

She also accused the Trump administration of intending on “using this as a justification for something.”

Advertisement

“After one of the DOGE, uh, employees was allegedly attacked in Washington, D.C., that's what Donald Trump used as, uh, justification to send in federal troops into Washington DC to, to get things under control, the carjacking situation. He used that and I, I know it's hard to predict the future, Mark, but you can imagine the administration using this as a justification for something.”

One guest on MSNBC even bizarrely claimed that Kirk was shot by a supporter accidentally.

We don't know any of the … full details of this yet. We don't know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration or.... So we have no idea about it.”

And, of course, here's MSNBC blaming Charlie Kirk for getting shot.

“You can’t stop with these awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place," said Matthew Dowd.

Advertisement

PJ Media will continue to cover this story and provide updates as they are available.

Kirk, one of the most influential conservative voices of his generation, founded Turning Point USA at just 18 years old, building it into a nationwide network that pushes back against the left’s dominance on campuses. In addition to his leadership at TPUSA, he hosts "The Charlie Kirk Show," regularly appears at major conservative events, and remains a close ally of President Trump. His prominence as both an activist and media figure has made him a central target for the left, but his influence in shaping the next generation of conservatives is undeniable.

While they spin narratives, PJ Media delivers the unvarnished truth about crime, corruption, and cover-ups. Join PJ Media VIP today with promo code FIGHT for 60% off. Support fearless journalism that puts America first.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MSNBC

Recommended

BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot During Event in Utah, in Critical Condition [UPDATES] Matt Margolis
I Can't Believe This NYT Headline on the Charlotte Murder Is Real Matt Margolis
NYC Developers Have an Hilarious New Dodge Against Big Government Stephen Green
Trump Takes His Boys to Dinner. Liberal White Women Try to Ruin It. Sarah Anderson
France in Flames As the 'Block Everything' Protest Movement Sweeps the Country Rick Moran
The Texas A&M LGBTQ Scandal Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg Ashley McCully

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Is the Culture War a Distraction From Issues That Matter More?
Reading Nostalgia and Chasing the High of the Scholastic Book Fair
Texas A&M: Gender Ideology Should Be in Children's Literature
Advertisement