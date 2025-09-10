MSM Reactions to Charlie Kirk Shooting Are as Sick as You'd Expect

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot Wednesday during a Q&A session at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Video from the event shows Kirk was struck near the neck. While details about his condition remain unclear, reports suggest he’s been hospitalized.

Unfornately, the mainstream media’s reaction to the shooting has been as disgusting as you could have predicted.

Over at CNN, Kristen Holmes dubbed Kirk “a controversial figure at times,” adding: “He goes into these various college campuses, uh, pushes conservative issues, gets into back and f—heated back and forth often with these students on these college campuses. But of course, uh, none of that is violent.”

CNN's Kristen Holmes, moments after we learned Charlie Kirk was shot: "He's a controversial fitgure. At times, he goes into these various college campuses, pushes conservative issues, gets into back and forth, heated back and forth, often with these students on these college… pic.twitter.com/7epPk47t0I — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 10, 2025

MSNBC’s Kathy Tur, reporting on the shooting, called Kirk “a divisive figure, um, polarizing, lightning rod, whatever term you wanna use.”

🚨 WTF?! MSNBC is ALREADY back to demonizing Charlie Kirk, just MINUTES after he was shot in Utah



Katy Tur called him “a divisive figure, polarizing, lightning rod. What ever term you want to use.”



The left is absolutely VILE!

pic.twitter.com/hSfEg2tX6W — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 10, 2025

She also accused the Trump administration of intending on “using this as a justification for something.”

“After one of the DOGE, uh, employees was allegedly attacked in Washington, D.C., that's what Donald Trump used as, uh, justification to send in federal troops into Washington DC to, to get things under control, the carjacking situation. He used that and I, I know it's hard to predict the future, Mark, but you can imagine the administration using this as a justification for something.”

This bitch should be taking off the air immediately! pic.twitter.com/ZjV6ndW6aK — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 10, 2025

One guest on MSNBC even bizarrely claimed that Kirk was shot by a supporter accidentally.

“We don't know any of the … full details of this yet. We don't know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration or.... So we have no idea about it.”

🚨OMG — MSNBC just said the shooter might have been "a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration."



WHAT?!



The Fake News is blaming MAGA already. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/BEOP3NlgFD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2025

And, of course, here's MSNBC blaming Charlie Kirk for getting shot.

“You can’t stop with these awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place," said Matthew Dowd.

🚨MSNBC is now blaming Charlie Kirk for being shot.



“You can’t stop with these awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place”



What a disgusting thing to say. pic.twitter.com/iPX4NiQXZl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2025

PJ Media will continue to cover this story and provide updates as they are available.

Kirk, one of the most influential conservative voices of his generation, founded Turning Point USA at just 18 years old, building it into a nationwide network that pushes back against the left’s dominance on campuses. In addition to his leadership at TPUSA, he hosts "The Charlie Kirk Show," regularly appears at major conservative events, and remains a close ally of President Trump. His prominence as both an activist and media figure has made him a central target for the left, but his influence in shaping the next generation of conservatives is undeniable.

