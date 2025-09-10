Charlie Kirk’s Death and America’s Descent Into Lawless Politics

Charlie Kirk has been shot and killed on a college campus in Utah. He was not a criminal. He was not a violent man. He was a husband, a father, and a political speaker—whose greatest offense was daring to speak his mind in front of students. His blood spilled not because he stole, not because he assaulted, but because he expressed ideas that others could not tolerate.

Advertisement

What kind of America are we living in when a man is murdered for his words?

The America we inherited was built on the premise that disagreement was not only tolerated, it was celebrated. Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas clashed in open-air debates that drew thousands. Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill battled fiercely by day, then shared a drink by night. Even in the turbulent 1960s, when Vietnam and civil rights tore the nation apart, the norm was protest, not assassination.

Free speech was not a gift—it was a promise. The First Amendment guarantees that even the most offensive, provocative, or unpopular speech must be answered with more speech, not with force. That is what made America exceptional: words, not bullets, ruled the public square.

But Charlie Kirk’s death shows we’ve crossed a terrible line. We can no longer disagree without violence. The Left has spent years recasting conservative speech as “hate speech,” and hate speech as violence. That rhetorical trick has deadly consequences. If speech is violence, then silencing speakers—even by physical force—becomes “self-defense.”

The Democratic Party has flirted with this logic openly. Rep. Maxine Waters once urged her supporters to “create a crowd and push back” against Trump officials wherever they were found. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened Supreme Court justices by name, warning they would “pay the price” if they ruled the wrong way. President Joe Biden’s allies routinely smear conservatives as fascists, Nazis, and existential threats to democracy itself. When you dehumanize your opponents, violence is not an accident—it is the next step.

Advertisement

The results are everywhere. A Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball game in 2017, nearly killing Rep. Steve Scalise. Protesters firebombed pro-life pregnancy centers after the Dobbs decision. Radical activists stalked and terrorized Supreme Court justices at their homes, leading to an armed man attempting to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh. And now, a conservative activist is dead because he dared to sit on a stage and talk.

Democrats call themselves defenders of democracy, but their record shows otherwise. They excuse mobs in the streets when it suits their cause—from the 2020 riots that caused billions in damage, to the CHAZ/CHOP occupation in Seattle where armed radicals seized whole neighborhoods. They push laws like Colorado’s Kelly Loving Act, which turns refusal to use someone’s preferred pronouns into evidence of discrimination, compelling speech and punishing dissent. And now, in the culture they’ve helped inflame, bullets fly at conservative speakers.

Lawlessness is not just about crime in the streets. It’s about destroying the rules that allow people to live together in one nation. If disagreement becomes grounds for murder, then America is no longer a republic—it is a battlefield.

So, where do we go from here? Charlie Kirk’s death is a tragedy for his family, for his movement, and for America. But it is also a warning. We must decide whether we will return to a culture where disagreement is possible without bloodshed, or whether we will continue down this path of dehumanization, demonization, and violence.

Advertisement

We should be able to look at our opponents and say: I despise your ideas, but I will defend your right to say them. Instead, we are teaching a generation that speech itself is violence, and therefore violence is the answer.

That is not the America the Founders envisioned. It is not the America millions of immigrants came here seeking. It is not the America we owe to our children.

Pray for Charlie Kirk’s family. Pray for his children. But pray also for this country, because unless we rediscover how to disagree without killing each other, we will lose the republic itself

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!