The Morning Briefing: If Dems Want to Act Like Children They Should Be Put in Jailed Timeouts

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

The Democrats are not pleasant people. They've always had some rough edges, but the post-2016 version of them is chock-full of awful. Their hatred for President Trump truly has poisoned them. Because they're miserable, they want to make sure that everyone else is too.

Seriously, these people are real buzzkills.

Their only response to President Trump's return to the Oval Office has been what must certainly be one of the longest collective temper tantrums on record. Again, it's all part of the noise offensive that we have already discussed this week, but it's also happening because, as I wrote in "Don't Let the Hippies Shower," progressivism is the toddler mindset manifested in an adult political philosophy. They can only respond to not getting what they want by lashing out. They hope to scream, stomp their feet, and fill their diapers until everyone around them capitulates.

The adult Democrats who are acting out are doing little things like, oh, breaking the law. Or threatening to do so. Perhaps some harsher timeouts will help them change their disruptive ways. We shall soon know. This is from something that Matt wrote yesterday:

Do you remember when Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested by the FBI after she helped an illegal immigrant accused of domestic abuse evade ICE agents by sneaking him out of her own courtroom? Democrats flipped out because a “sitting judge” was arrested and charged with obstruction and concealment. Suddenly, the same Democrats who were chanting “no one is above the law” were outraged—yes, outraged—that someone who broke the law was arrested. A federal grand jury indicted her on Tuesday.

This country won't be safe until all of the rogue judges who've become a political cancer in the judiciary have it made clear to them that their "episodes" will not be tolerated. After being unsuccessful at thwarting Trump's reelection, they've only gotten worse. When the people tasked with applying the law are breaking it, society is truly doomed. Sending this clear message to Dugan is a good start. As I wrote in last Friday's Briefing, seeing New York Attorney General Letitia James perp-walked would be nice too.

Meanwhile, other alleged adults are embarrassing themselves in the name of the resistance and begging to be dealt with. Chris wrote yesterday about staffers at the Library of Congress not letting Trump nominees in to do their jobs. Real mature stuff.

Of course, America's Dumbest Bartender is in the thick of things. This is from my colleague Brett T. over at Twitchy:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warns of "problem" if Democratic colleagues are arrested https://t.co/vXCcnHF2LD — The Hill (@thehill) May 13, 2025

Squeaky has the biggest mouth on a small body in the history of humanity and is fond of talking tough. It's mostly talk — she's really not the tough street chick she pretends to be — but her shtick should no longer be encouraged. This is from my Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is standing firm on its commitment to enforcing the law, with Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin making it clear that lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), are not above the rules. In a bold statement, McLaughlin emphasized that if AOC engages in trespassing or assault against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, the Trump administration would not hesitate to take action, including making arrests. This strong stance is a direct response to the continued efforts by far-left lawmakers to undermine immigration enforcement.

Honestly, these people are all lucky that Trump isn't the vindictive destroyer of political enemies that they keep making him out to be. His administration is responding within the bounds of the law. If he wanted to become extra-judicial like his enemies are, he's in a position to really make things difficult for them.

But he's not an emotionally unstable infant in adult clothing. He just has to put up with them every day.

Those ingrates are lucky that their version of him will never exist.

Everything Isn't Awful

"Baby Flamingo Learning to Paddle" was my fave Pixies bootleg.

Baby flamingo learning to paddle..😊 pic.twitter.com/0A6Bp9c1st — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 13, 2025

