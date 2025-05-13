Just When You Thought Biden's Health Cover-Up Couldn't Get Any Worse...

Presidentish Joe Biden's accelerating physical decline was "so severe that there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair" in early 2024 as the presidential race against Donald Trump heated up, according to a new book out next week.

Advertisement

Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's "Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," reveals that Biden's personal physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connell, "privately said that if he had another bad fall, a wheelchair might be necessary for what could be a difficult recovery."

The real kicker is that even with Biden in such terrible shape, the White House couldn't risk letting the public see him in a wheelchair "until after the election." Because God forbid the American people have any kind of understanding of the physical and mental condition of their octogenarian POTUS.

You know the only real difference between Biden sticking it out and dropping out in July? At least by quitting, he made it official: Kamala Harris was the Democrats’ real candidate.

After Biden tripped over a sandbag at the Air Force Academy in June of 2023, aides put him in those "boat anchor" tennis shoes that turned him into a human Weeble. "He wobbles, but he won't fall down."

Around that same time, the White House "tried to figure out shorter walking paths, began insisting on handrails for steps up to the stage at his appearances," according to the Axios writeup, and even "changed his visual briefings before events to ensure he knew every step he was expected to take, and guided him more carefully through the movements."

Advertisement

None of this was a mystery to the dinosaur legacy media, and we've all had great fun these last couple of months going over their various excuses for not reporting the obvious. Then again, covering up the health issues and peccadillos of various Democrat presidents is old hat for the media, bordering on raison d'être.

And Another Thing: A quick word on "Original Sin" and its authors. When it came to Biden's condition, Tapper was one of the snippiest TV news personalities — no dissent tolerated. Thompson, on the other hand, was one of the few mainstream media journalists asking questions, even if he was a year or three behind people like me in the alternative media. This is Tapper’s first co-authored book, and I suspect he picked Thompson to give himself cover for four years of journalistic malpractice.

From FDR's wheelchair to JFK's well-known romps, the mainstream media knows exactly what we don't need to know. But with Biden, the press coverup was comical — if only because social media made it so impossible. They were clumsy, panicked three-year-olds trying to sweep a near-corpse under a tiny rug.

Advertisement

Given the dinosaur media’s devout incuriousness, there’s no telling what else the Biden White House kept hidden about the alleged president’s condition.

My bet? Sometime around July 8, 2022, Biden was just a head in a jar, while his public appearances were handled by a state-of-the-art Disney animatronic from the Hall of Failed Presidents. Or maybe it was a space bug in a Biden suit.

Who knows? The press probably does — and given a few more years and the lure of fat book advances, maybe someday we will, too.

Recommended: Berkeley Finally Learns the Truth About the Homeless Crisis... Almost

P.S. Thanks so much for reading. If you'd like to join some of the smartest voices on the internet in our Virtually Troll-Free™ comments section — plus access to exclusive essays, podcasts, and video live chats with your favorite writers — consider becoming a VIP member with this 60% off promotion offer. Providing alternative conservative news and commentary ain't free (but right now, it IS cheap).