Out of Control Green Grifting Under Biden Was Worse Than We Imagined

The Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GRF), passed as part of the "Inflation Reduction Act" in 2022, has proved to be a cornucopia of graft for Biden's Democratic Party favorites and green non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

The GRF rushed $20 billion in grants out the door in the waning days of the Biden administration to just six organizations. As The Free Press reports, the EPA employees charged with vetting the NGOs who were to receive that $20 billion raised numerous objections to the grants. Despite their concerns, the money was doled out.

We're just now finding out how corrupt the process of throwing $20 billion to the Democratic Party's friends actually was.

I've written extensively about former Georgia candidate for governor Stacey Abrams' ties to one NGO that received $2 billion from the GRF despite having only $100 in the bank when they applied for the grant. The $20 billion fund became a one-stop shop for climate graft as hundreds of smaller non-profits joined coalitions of grifters to get millions of dollars despite many having no experience handling that kind of money.

The Free Press obtained documents that include the reviews of the applications for grants from the organizations requesting money from the GRF. Some of them are eye-openers.

One of the reasons for the grant review is for the grantee to justify expenses, including the salaries of top executives. The federal employee who reviewed the application for Power Forward Communities, the Stacey Abrams-linked NGO that was selected to receive $2 billion, questioned the salaries and estimated expenses in the grant application.

“For such an important section, it was pithy, though not always in a good way. Many of the costs were just presented, but little or no explanation as to why they are reasonable. I would have preferred they omitted the travel discussion and explained why they need to pay the CEO $800,000, growing to $948,000 in year 7. And chief operation officer $455,000 per year.”

Anyone who has ever completed an application for a government grant knows that this is a slipshod job that wouldn't pass muster with any number of federal agencies. But Biden's EPA just handed $2 billion taxpayer dollars to these incompetent bozos.

Another nonprofit, Appalachian Community Capital, applied for $1 billion from the fund, even though it had never managed anywhere near that much money. In 2023, the latest year for which it has filed tax forms, it spent less than $4.5 million. Two reviewers noted this lack of experience in their comments, saying “The amount of money managed under previous agreements was much less than what is being proposed under this grant opportunity.” A reviewer also noted that Appalachian Community Capital planned to use $215 million to finance 600 zero-emission vehicles and $105 million to finance 700 charging stations. “This is $358,333 per EV vehicle,” the reviewer wrote, adding that $150,000 per charging station “seems too high.” Appalachian Community Capital was ultimately granted $500 million from the EPA.

The reviewers were from several different agencies, including the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of the Treasury, and the EPA. A panel of judges based their recommendations for grant approval on the written application and a 40-minute interview.

Not surprisingly, the criteria for receiving the funds included “equity and environmental justice” and “labor and equitable workforce.” They could have been groups of serial killers and still gotten a grant if they were woke enough.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has vowed to recover the $20 billion after a secretly recorded video made by Project Veritas showed a former EPA employee likening the deployment of the funds to “throwing gold bars” off the Titanic. He added that the goal was to “get the money out as fast as possible” before the Trump administration took over. Meanwhile, the litigation over the $20 billion continues. Late last month, Politico obtained government emails in which an EPA lawyer noted the Trump administration could be on the hook for billions of dollars in damages if the court finds that the EPA has no legal grounds to recoup the grant money or block it from being disbursed to the nonprofits.

Legally, it's an uphill climb for Zeldin. Congress appropriated the money legally, and the EPA dispensed it according to agency guidelines. It will be difficult to claw it back.

Indeed, after a federal judge ordered the funds unfrozen from Citibank accounts in Washington, Zeldin agreed to allow their disbursement. In a statement to The Free Press, Zeldin said that the grant award process was “riddled with self-dealing, conflicts of interest, unqualified recipients, and reduced oversight."

Biden knew the gravy train for climate change NGOs was ending and wanted to give them enough cash to ride out the Trump administration. It appears he was successful.

