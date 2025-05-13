How the Leftist Mob Inspired Me to Buy a Tesla

For years, Tesla was the dream car I never thought I’d own. I remember back in 2018, stepping into a Model X at a California showroom. I didn’t even drive it, but just sitting inside it made a lasting impression on me. It was sleek, cutting-edge, and exuded innovation. Still, I told myself it wasn’t practical. I convinced myself it was too expensive, too flashy, too unrealistic. Tesla was a “maybe someday” kind of purchase — until the left went absolutely unhinged.

And then Elon Musk became public enemy number one to the radical left.

Showrooms were attacked, Teslas vandalized, and online mobs screamed for boycotts — not because of anything Musk did wrong, but because he dared to partner with President Trump and speak out against government waste and corruption. Their outrage was so over-the-top, it had the opposite effect. If anything, it made Tesla more appealing to me. In fact, I wrote back in March that “the left's complete meltdown is pushing me closer to buying one than I’ve ever been.”

Of course, I wasn’t going to buy a new car just to make a statement.

Nevertheless, I found myself back on Tesla’s website more often, pricing out models and daydreaming. The more the left raged, the more I felt like buying one just to spite them. But I’m not that impulsive — I needed to be sure it made financial sense.

That’s when I crunched the numbers. With the help of Grok AI, I analyzed the cost of owning a Model Y. Shockingly, it came out cheaper than my Nissan Rogue. That got my attention. I figured I had to test drive one before making any big decision, and I got my chance on a recent family trip to my hometown in Massachusetts. While in town, I swung by a local Tesla dealership and took a Model Y for a spin — and that was it. Game over. The technology, the style, and the drive quality were all amazing. And then there was the Full Self-Driving feature — that just blew me away.

I knew right then: I was buying one.

Once I got back home, I pulled the trigger. Ordering the car was ridiculously easy through the Tesla app.

Everything was smooth — until I ran into New York State’s absurd regulations. Even though there’s a showroom right in Buffalo, I had to drive three hours to Oneida to actually pick up the car. Why? Because New York’s backwards auto franchise laws block Tesla from selling directly to consumers. The only reason I didn’t have to go all the way downstate to get it is because Tesla partnered with the Oneida Indian Nation to get around the state’s restrictions — a loophole New York Democrats are already trying to shut down.

So yeah, I made the trek. And honestly? It was worth every mile.

The handoff was seamless — just a quick visual inspection, sign this, initial that, a few taps in the app to set up my phone as the key to the car, surrendered my Rogue, and I was on the road. Best part? I didn’t even really drive home. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving handled it. It navigated traffic, made turns, passed slow drivers — it was like something out of a sci-fi movie.

I’m still in the early days of having my Tesla — it’ll be two weeks on Friday — and I’m thoroughly enjoying the car and appreciating everything it does. Tesla is driving the automotive industry into the future. They may not be for everyone, but if you’ve been thinking about a Tesla, I highly recommend it. Be a part of the future!

