FAFO: Judge Dugan Indicted for Helping Illegal Immigrant

Do you remember when Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested by the FBI after she helped an illegal immigrant accused of domestic abuse evade ICE agents by sneaking him out of her own courtroom? Democrats flipped out because a “sitting judge” was arrested and charged with obstruction and concealment. Suddenly, the same Democrats who were chanting “no one is above the law” were outraged—yes, outraged—that someone who broke the law was arrested.

A federal grand jury indicted her on Tuesday.

A grand jury still reviews charges brought by complaint to determine whether enough probable cause exists to continue the case as a check on prosecutors’ power. If the grand jury determines there’s probable cause, it issues a written statement of the charges known as an indictment. That’s what happened in Dugan’s case. Dugan faces up to six years in prison if she’s convicted on both counts. Her team of defense attorneys responded to the indictment with a one-sentence statement saying that she maintains her innocence and looks forward to being vindicated in court. She was scheduled to enter a plea on Thursday. Kenneth Gales, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Milwaukee, declined to comment on the indictment Tuesday evening. Dugan’s case is similar to one brought during the first Trump administration against a Massachusetts judge, who was accused of helping a man sneak out a courthouse back door to evade a waiting immigration enforcement agent. That case was eventually dismissed.

Dugan’s case is not likely to be dismissed. She knowingly obstructed a lawful ICE operation by attempting to help an illegal immigrant evade arrest. Prosecutors say that after learning federal agents were in the courthouse to detain Eduardo Flores-Ruiz—a previously deported Mexican national who was facing domestic abuse charges—Dugan angrily left the bench, retreated to her chambers, and later confronted the agents with hostility. She then escorted Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer out a back jury door, bypassing law enforcement entirely. Her actions weren’t a misunderstanding or a lapse in judgment—they were a deliberate effort to shield a criminal from federal authorities, in open defiance of the law.

Dugan is learning Trump’s FAFO policy firsthand, and she’s not alone.

Take New York Attorney General Letitia James. She campaigned on promising to “get Trump,” twisting the legal system into a political weapon. Her civil fraud case against him resulted in a wildly inflated $454 million judgment. It was a textbook example of, “show me the man, I’ll show you the crime.”

Last week, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albany opened a criminal investigation into James over allegations of mortgage fraud—specifically, that she listed her father as her husband and lied about her primary residence to secure more favorable loan terms. So much for the self-righteous crusader who never missed a chance to remind us that “no one is above the law.”

Also last week, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and several Democrat lawmakers—Reps. Rob Menendez Jr., Bonnie Watson Coleman, and LaMonica McIver—staged a so-called “oversight visit” at an ICE detention facility. In reality, they rushed the gate as it opened for an ICE bus, disrupting operations and interfering with officers. Mayor Baraka ended up in cuffs, and the three members of Congress face potential arrest after bodycam footage revealed they assaulted ICE officers.

This is the new norm for the left—weaponize the law when it suits them, then break it with impunity when it doesn’t.

But under President Trump, the days of looking the other way are over. FAFO.

