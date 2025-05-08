New York Attorney General Letitia James Now Under Federal Investigation

I'm going to enjoy writing this too much.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albany, N.Y., have opened a criminal investigation into allegations of mortgage fraud involving New York Attorney General Letitia "No One Is Above The Law" James, a source with direct knowledge of the probe confirmed to The New York Post. The investigation, initially revealed by the Albany Times Union, comes on the heels of a formal referral to the Justice Department by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte, who urged prosecutors to examine James’s conduct last month.

Advertisement

“This investigation into Letitia James is a critical step toward delivering justice,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said in a statement. “I remain committed to exposing corruption in New York, defending constitutional rights, and holding the state’s failed Democrat leadership accountable.”

Stefanik represents the district where the investigation originated.

According to Pulte’s referral, James is accused of “falsifying records” to secure favorable loan terms on two properties — a Brooklyn brownstone she’s owned since 2001 and a Virginia home she purchased in 2023.

The case is now in the hands of U.S. Attorney John Sarcone III, a Trump ally, whose office in New York’s Northern District is overseeing the probe.

“Ms. James, for both properties listed above, appears to have falsified records in order to meet certain lending requirements and receive favorable loan terms,” Pulte reportedly told Attorney General Pam Bondi.

That could amount to criminal charges, including wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud and false statements to a financial institution, among others, Pulte added. The FBI and US Attorney’s Office in Albany didn’t immediately return requests for comment Thursday. James’ office declined to comment. She has previously dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and claimed the referral was part of a “revenge tour” by the president because she brought civil fraud charges against him and his company, the Trump Organization. James famously professed, “no one is above the law,” when she launched her investigation into Trump in 2019, that ended with a $454 million judgment against him and his real estate firm.

Advertisement

In a shameless move that reeks of corruption and entitlement, New York Attorney General Letitia James has brought on Abbe Lowell — yes, Hunter Biden’s lawyer — to represent her in the criminal mortgage fraud probe. But here’s the kicker: it’s not James herself footing the bill.

According to the Times Union, the AG’s office, not James in a personal capacity, hired Lowell. Translation? I and every other New York state taxpayer are about to help bankroll one of D.C.’s most expensive swamp lawyers so James can wiggle her way out of a scandal of her own making.

And Albany’s Democrat machine isn’t done yet. Democrats are getting ready to ram through a $10 million taxpayer-funded slush fund — yes, ten million — that state officials can tap to cover so-called “reasonable attorneys’ fees and expenses,” even for investigations completely unrelated to their official duties.

In other words, it’s a blank check for political insiders to shield themselves from accountability and funnel public money to their high-priced lawyers. It’s a brazen abuse of power designed to protect the very people who should be answering to the public.

A spokesman for James admitted that she plans to tap into both the new state fund and a private legal defense fund to mount her defense.

Advertisement

I'm not happy that my state tax dollars will be covering her defense bills, but it's nice to see karma come back and bite Letitia James on her corrupt you-know-what.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today — your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more. Use the code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to become a part of our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!