WATCH: Poor CNN Had To Admit Inflation Is Down Under Trump

We got some welcome economic news on Tuesday: inflation is slowing down under President Donald Trump. And while this is great, the best part might just be the fact that CNN was forced to admit it, as much as it didn't want to.

“This morning, some potentially very welcome news for your wallet,” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer admitted. “U.S. inflation slowing to its lowest rate in more than four years.”

The news came courtesy of April’s Consumer Price Index report, which showed an annual inflation rate of 2.3%, which was lower than expected, the lowest since 2021, and far below the inflation rates that plagued us during the Biden years.

CNN business and politics correspondent Vanessa Yurkevich confirmed the data, noting that “Inflation [is] continuing to move in the right direction.”

She acknowledged that the monthly increase was just 0.2%, calling it “not too uncomfortable,” especially compared to March, when monthly inflation declined.

Still, this is CNN we’re talking about — so of course it couldn’t just report good economic news without trying to undercut it. Yurkevich immediately moved to downplay the numbers, warning viewers with what she called “a huge asterisk.”

“This report likely doesn’t capture the full impact of President Trump’s tariffs just yet,” she said. “Retailers have had about five to seven weeks of pre-tariff inventory… so those prices for consumers have likely remained low.”

It never ceases to amaze how the media twists itself into knots over tariffs, blaming them for any bad economic news, and then brushing off the good news because, supposedly, the tariffs haven’t kicked in yet. They still haven’t figured out what narrative they want, but the formula is predictable: if the news is bad, tariffs are to blame; if the news is good, it’s in spite of them.

Nevertheless, Yurkevich was forced to admit that the picture is improving — and in some cases, dramatically so. “Food at home, that’s prices at the grocery store, down 0.4%. That is the steepest drop… since 2020,” she said. “Egg prices, which we’ve been watching closely, down 12.7% in the month of April alone.”

Wow, she even admitted that egg prices are down. Maybe Democrats will stop pretending they’re still way up? Doubtful.

Yurkevich also noted that airline fares dropped 2.8% as consumer sentiment softened, and said this could be a sign that prices in other discretionary categories are beginning to stabilize.

But true to form, the network couldn’t resist sounding the alarm about the administration’s trade policies. “Home furnishings and vehicle parts… we know that there’s a 25% tariff on foreign vehicle parts,” Yurkevich warned. “Look at those prices already starting to tick up.”

🚨Even CNN couldn't ignore that inflation just hit its LOWEST point since 2021.



"It's an unexpected and very welcome development that's defying economists' expectations..." pic.twitter.com/ywW4WYXGME — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 13, 2025

Despite CNN’s efforts to rain on the parade, the data speaks for itself: inflation is dropping, the cost of groceries is falling, and travel is cheaper — all under the Trump administration.

Painful as it may be for CNN to admit, the numbers don’t lie, and the credit, this time, doesn’t go to economists or the Fed but to the man in the Oval Office.

