The Morning Briefing: Peace-Loving Trump Doesn't Even Know How to Hitler

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sharquayre was quickly achieving legend status for his Tibetan singing bowl interpretations of the entire Flock of Seagulls catalog.

Advertisement

Watching the Democrats commit so hard to living in an alternative reality as a way to return to relevance is, I will admit, frequently fascinating. OK, it can also be tedious as well, but the longer they do it, the more intrigued I am. From my perspective (concussion-free, sober, resident of planet Earth), this strategy of theirs is doing nothing but telling the American people that they should elect more Republicans.

I know that the Dems are a hive mind, but I keep waiting for at least one person in leadership to have an, "Um...guys..." moment. Instead, they're doing things like sitting around on the Capitol steps in a futile attempt to become YouTube stars, which my RedState colleague Nick Arama roundly mocked.

Hardworking Americans: "What have the Dems done for us lately?"

Dems: "We sat around outside our office all day shooting the breeze."

What next? Door-to-door puppy kicking?

Meanwhile, President Trump is out in the real world — the real real world, that is — doing things that are decidedly not very Hitlerian. Those of you who went to school when they still taught history will remember that the other Hitler was really into the whole war thing. In fact, he gave off the distinct impression that it was one of his favorite things to do.

President Trump would like there to be less war in the world. A lot less. He worked hard for peace around the world during his first term, but all of that went out the window when Joe Biden and his commie puppet masters were installed in the Oval Office. The worst people in the world have a violent field day when the United States has a weak president. Things got really bad the last four years when the U.S. pretty much didn't have a president at all. Now that we have a real one again, he has to clean up those messes.

Advertisement

This is from something that Sarah wrote yesterday:

"Of all the leaders in the world today, no leader is working harder to prevent wars or end them than President Trump is right now. That's why we're talking to Iran. That's why we're engaged with Ukraine and Russia. It's the desire to prevent these wars from breaking out and to end the ones that exist already... I just think it's tremendous for our country to be led by a president, uh, who desires to bring peace and establish peace and protect peace." That's what Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier this week to a group of reporters inside the Oval Office, and it's a message he's delivered continuously in recent days. On Sunday morning, Rubio appeared on "Meet the Press" and doubled down on the idea.

Can we once again acknowledge that, thus far, Rubio is absolutely killing it in his new gig?

Thankfully, the neocon days of shedding a lot of American blood in a foreign land in the hopes of one day being able to build a Cracker Barrel there are over. Many of the prominent voices from that era now spend their nights crying themselves to sleep in their #NeverTrump jam-jams.

President Trump is clear about what he wants from the various countries he is dealing with at the moment. A lot of people complain about his bluntness. As someone who came of age politically in the Reagan era, I am quite familiar with the "Quelle horreur!" appeasement types being put off by a president who isn't afraid to hurt the feelings of the people who most need them hurt.

Advertisement

Trump keeps trying to put out fires that started because of Joe Biden's uselessness and all that the Democrats can do is complain about how much water he's using.

We don't need to tell the Democrats that Trump isn't any good at the Literally Hitler stuff — they can find that out a couple of Novembers from now.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Yeah...no.

Training a Golden Retriever.. 😂



Wait for it.. pic.twitter.com/Z6B0djEFim — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 27, 2025

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Trump Might Be About to Make Reagan's Dream Come True

Rubio: 'No Leader Is Working Harder to Prevent Wars or End Them'. He's Right.

Thousands of Irish March for Nationalism on Easter Rising Anniversary

Russia Needs To Make Peace. With Itself.

'Quiet Catholic' Melania Trump Mourns the Pope on Her Birthday

Two Thug-Loving Judges Arrested—and Then It Gets Even Better!

Sen. Ossoff Tells Unhinged Karen That He Backs Trump Impeachment

Top NFL Draft Pick Experiences Heartbreaking Loss Hours After His Selection

The Left Went After Our Kids, and They’re Blaming Us for Fighting Back

U.S. Grant, the Hero of His Age

Sunday Thoughts: A Mighty Fortress

Weekend Parting Shot: ‘Oh, What a Tangled Web We Weave'

VDH. What Is Democratic Legality?

West Coast, Messed Coast™ — And YOU Get a House! A Race-Based Free Down Payment Grift Becomes Law

Advertisement

The Pope’s 25 Elvis Gospel CDs, and Why (Once Again) You Can’t Trust the Media

A Metro Atlanta Teacher Is in Hot Water Over a Controversial History Lesson

She keeps falling in line, though. Slotkin Rips Her Own Party As 'Woke and Weak'

Dying Denomination Abandons Global Missionary Effort

Kashmir: Pakistan Carries Out Deadly Terror Attack Against Hindu Civilians

SHAMEFUL: Media Attacks Republican Women as Ugly — and Why It’s About to Get So Much Worse

Townhall Mothership

You’ll Never Guess What This BBC Contributor Said About Jews

Democrats' Latest Stunt at the US Capitol Will Leave You Shaking Your Head

YAHTZEE! ICE Arrests 800 Illegal Immigrants In 4-Day ICE Raid

Oh, Look Who Just Got Busted for Stealing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's Purse

The Constitutionality and Folly of Permit-to-Purchase Laws

Cam&Co. Reformers Hoping to Make Big Gains in NRA Leadership Elections

The Daily Signal Looks at March Defensive Gun Uses

#WhiteGuiltAlert. Insane: Hennepin County Prosecutor Mandates Race Be Considered When Prosecuting Offenders

Infinite Mercy: Sunday Reflection

Could Trump's Other EO Be the Bigger Game-Changer in Education?

Heartbreak for Democrats As New CBS News Poll Reveals the Results of Their Kilmar Abrego Garcia Campaign

Update: More on Cory and Hakeem's Not-So-Excellent Adventure on the Steps of Congress

Can India and Pakistan Back Away From the Abyss of Nuclear War?

OUCH. CNN Collapse: The Cable News Outlet Isn’t Captivating Viewers but Relying on Captive Ones - It’s BAD

‘Dying’ for Attention: Protesters Unleash the Undeniable Power of Passively Lying on the Ground in D.C.

Advertisement

Andrew McCabe Says Case Against Judge Hannah Dugan is Solid but Arrest Was Cruel and Unprecedented

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: I've Been Drinking, Officer, and You Should, Too

Trump Is Leveling the Playing Field for American Businesses — and Employees

Sky Candy Partita in the Stars

Bill Maher Says Larry David’s Trump-Is-Hitler Piece Is ‘Kind of Insulting to 6 Million Dead Jews’

One Southern City Holds the Key to Tea Made in the USA

Making America Mate Again: The Effort to Increase the U.S. Birthrate

‘Sitting Judge’ Is the New ‘Maryland Man’

That Old Black Magic Robe (Part I)

GOLD. 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Larry O'Connor - Replay

Around the Interwebz

‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Director Teases Twist That Will Throw Fans “For A Loop”

Is The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion still fun for a first-time player in 2025?

This Working LEGO Xylophone Sounds Better Than You’d Expect

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Hill

Radio: SRN

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: Newsmax

Secondary Print: Real Clear Politics

New Media: Philadelphia Inquirer





EDT

8:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT and the Vice President have lunch

Private Dining Room

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT meets with the Speaker of the House

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Visit of the 2025 Super Bowl Champions - The Philadelphia Eagles

South Lawn

Pre-Credentialed Media

Media Sign-Up Link Here

Closes at 10AM



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders Focused on Restoring Law and Order and Securing the Homeland

Oval Office

Closed Press





Briefing Schedule

8:30 AM Press Briefing by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Border Czar Tom Homan on Securing the Border

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room Doors

Open Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.