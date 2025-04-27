The Left Went After Our Kids, and They’re Blaming Us for Fighting Back

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) just can’t help himself. Instead of addressing legitimate concerns about sexually explicit books being made available to kids in school libraries, he’s back to doing what he does best: deflecting and blaming Republicans. Weighing in on the Mahmoud v. Taylor Supreme Court case, Schiff absurdly claimed that it’s the GOP turning “LGBT or trans youth” into a political issue.

It’s the same tired playbook we’ve seen from the Left time and time again: Parents raise valid concerns about their children being exposed to sexually explicit material in public schools and libraries, and the response from Democrats is to smear them as bigots. Rather than engage with the substance of the issue—namely, whether sexually explicit material belongs in a school library—Schiff and his allies would rather pretend it’s all about hatred and intolerance.

Appearing on HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher, Schiff had the gall to claim Republicans are “making an issue” out of LGBT and “trans youth,” as if Democrats haven’t been shoving gender ideology down America’s throat for a decade. 

Schiff whined that GOP policies are “harming” kids, conveniently ignoring how his party’s obsession with gender ideology has led to irreversible surgeries and hormone treatments for minors. This is the same guy who’s never met a progressive talking point he didn’t love, yet he’s shocked—shocked!—that parents might object to schools hiding their kids’ gender transitions.

“I want school to be a safe and nurturing place for everyone. And so, my number one priority is to make sure we’re not adding to the difficulty that LGBT or trans youth face right now, because they’re being used as the fulcrum of culture warfare,” Schiff said.

“By both sides or just one?” Maher asked.

“Well, uh, I think predominantly by the Republican side. It's the Republicans who are airing all the ads. I just watched the announcement of a Senate candidate, and they chose to profile in their Senate ad an attack on, on trans, uh, people. So it's predominantly, I think, being used by Republicans.”

Let’s be clear: Adam Schiff is gaslighting the American public. He wants you to believe conservatives are the villains for standing up for girls’ sports and fighting to keep sexually explicit books out of elementary schools. In Schiff’s twisted logic, if you don’t want your child force-fed transgender ideology before they even learn basic grammar, you’re the problem.

Meanwhile, his party has been working overtime to turn every public school classroom into a political battleground—planting rainbow flags, “safe space” posters, and identity politics in place of real education. In California, they’ve gone so far off the rails that schools aren’t even allowed to notify parents if their child wants to “transition” to another gender. That’s right—under Democrat rule, California has become a full-blown sanctuary state for transgender ideology, and parents are being deliberately cut out of the most critical decisions in their children’s lives.

And Schiff wants you to feel guilty for speaking up? Not a chance. 

Republicans didn’t start this battle; they’re trying to end it.

The mainstream media won't tell you the truth about the Left's assault on parental rights and traditional values.

