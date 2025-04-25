Two Thug-Loving Judges Arrested—and Then It Gets Even Better!

After watching militant Marxist judges throw roadblock after roadblock into Trump's agenda, finally a beacon of hope. Oops, make tha two, and then some!

On Thursday, federal agents arrested former Judge Jose "Joel" Cano and his wife Nancy for harboring an illegal immigrant and alleged gang-banger Cristhian Ortega-Lopez.

Ortega-Lopez was hired as a handyman and was soon invited by the Cano couple to move into their guesthouse.

Ortega-Lopez was arrested in February, and Judge Cano resigned shortly thereafter. He was quickly banned from serving as a judge in New Mexico for the rest of his life.

After weeks of investigation, the Canos were apprehended by the feds on Thursday. They are accused of harboring an illegal immigrant and tampering with evidence.

One picture found by investigators shows Ortega-Lopez opening Christmas gifts with the Cano family. Another shows Ortega-Lopez posing with a gun believed to be owned by the Canos' daughter, April. Ortega-Lopez has since been charged with being an illegal immigrant in possession of a firearm. Investigators seized four guns believed to be owned by April Cano.

Finally, a Democrat judge in cuffs. In the words of the immortal pitchman Billy Mays, "But wait, there's more.

On Friday, Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan was granted the silver bracelets of justice for helping an illegal immigrant dodge agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The dishonorable Judge Dugan is accused of misdirecting ICE agents as they searched the Wisconsin courthouse where she works, looking for a wanted illegal immigrant, Eduardo Flores Ruiz.

BREAKING: Hannah Dugan, a Milwaukee County circuit judge, has been arrested by the FBI after she reportedly helped an illegal alien evade arrest.



Dugan allegedly "misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the… pic.twitter.com/Uoy2E4i47N — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 25, 2025

According to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Dugan heard that ICE was outside her courtroom, waiting to arrest Ruiz. She left the courtroom to bellow at the agents before sneaking Ruiz out through a side entrance. ICE agents arrested him outside.

Wild! Attorney General Pam Bondi explains what really happened with Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan that led to her arrest by FBI:



"The Judge learns that ICE was outside to get the guy, because he had been deported in 2013, came back into our country, charged with committing these… pic.twitter.com/Af7a1JdJR4 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 25, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel tweeted about the arrest of Dugan:

Just NOW, the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week. We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest. Thankfully, our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public. We will have more to share soon. Excellent work @FBIMilwaukee.

Dugan was booked and released.

Watch as Judge Hannah Dugan rushes to a car outside the Milwaukee federal courthouse after being arrested by the FBI for reportedly helping an illegal alien evade arrest.pic.twitter.com/3HUOJLhtDd https://t.co/wn79O0n3nB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 25, 2025

Leftist judges have made it obvious they are working together to stop or stall Trump's every attempt to make America great again. Watching two of them get perp-walked, while rib-ticklingly epigrammatic, is hopefully the beginning of the end of their Marxist codswallop.

And because it's the beginning of the weekend, let's keep the fun going with an update on two of the most filthy communists ever to plague New York state, former Governor Andrew Cuomo and AG Letitia "Dirty Tish" James.

Cuomo is finally being investigated for his role in the deaths of 15,000 elderly people during the COVID pandemic, or more accurately, lying to Congress about his role.

Former Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup, who served as chair of the now-defunct House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, had referred Cuomo to the Biden-era DOJ for investigation. However, the swamp did what the swamp does best: defend its own. No charges were ever brought.

Kentucky Rep. James Comer sent a criminal referral to Bondi this week.

To quote Toyota, "Oh what a feeling!"

And if that isn't enough karma to kick off your weekend, the quotidian updates on New York's attorney general are absolutely baronial.

As PJ Media's Athena Horne reported Friday, Dirty Tish seems to be headed for trouble. She hired lawyer Abbe David Lowell, who vainly defended former first-crack-huffing son Hunter Biden.

CALLBACK-O-RAMA! Hunter was delightfully convicted on gun and tax evasion charges.

At last count, James is accused of signing ten mortgage documents with fraudulent lies in all of them.

What have we learned?

It appears the new Trump administration is fighting back against some of the filthy communist pigdogs who never thought they'd see the business end of the DOJ.

One judge has been removed permanently from the bench. Another was busted today for bootlessly attempting to help an illegal immigrant dodge ICE agents, a crime that border czar Tom Homan assured us would result in criminal prosecutions. Andrew Cuomo and Letitia James are facing federal criminal investigations. Pinch me!

I suspect Dr. Fauci may spend this weekend questioning the validity of a pardon signed by an autopen. I will break out the Blanton's when I see Fauci's mugshot!

