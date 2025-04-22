Rumble in the Urban Jungle: Crazy Eddie vs. Dirty Tish, Round One — DING!

By the time I moved to New York City in 1986, the Crazy Eddie consumer electronics chain was legendary.

The Crazy Eddie company, owned by Eddie and Sam Antar, owned 43 stores throughout the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut tri-state area. The company was known for wacky commercials that people either loved or hated.

When I was but a mere 20 years old, a lady friend of mine told me she had never seen an adult "romance" film but wanted to. I ran out of her apartment and sped to Crazy Eddie's, puchased my very first VCR, and found a VHS "smoker" film in about an hour.

At the time, few knew that the Crazy Eddie empire was built on fraud. The Antars paid their employees off the books, swiped sales taxes, and lied about everything to show a profit.

Long story short, the chain was dead by 1989. Investigators found decades of fraud. Lawsuits kicked in, and by 1997, Sam Antar was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Today, Antar is on a mission to send New York's detestable Marxist Attorney General, Letitia James, to the hoosegow for fraud, and who better to sniff out Dirty Tish's business boondoggles than a man who perfected it for decades? Here is his resume, which he tweeted to Letitia James:

.@NewYorkStateAG Letitia James says she “won’t bow to anyone.” Neither will I.



I know every trick in the book. Every trick that’s been left out of the book. And every trick you're thinking about doing but haven’t done yet.



I spent 20 years committing financial fraud at Crazy… https://t.co/zJo8iXlQbi — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) April 18, 2025

Antar is accusing James of Mortgage fraud — lots of it. Perhaps even decades of it as there is evidence James has a long history of "flipping" houses for profit.

Publicly, James appears to be defiant, but if the accusations are true — and more are coming out every few days — James' legal issues, which seem cut and dried, might send New York's salad-dodging, Trump-hating AG to the same destination she tried to send Trump, prison, for crimes similar to that which she charged Trump.

FACT-O-RAMA! If Tish is so sanguine about her innocence, why did she hold an $18k-per-person fundraiser at her friend's apartment?

As our own Athena Thorne has reported, the felonies, some federal, are stacking up against James faster than I can nuke my Jiffy Pop.

Athena wrote:

We’re talking about Letitia “No one is above the law” James, a poster child for the weaponized justice system that tried to sandbag and impoverish Donald Trump and put him away for the rest of his life. As they say, if you’re going to take a shot at the king, you better not miss. Or, in this case, you better not have an apparent pattern of fraudulent real estate transactions.

Athena also reported that one of James' earliest mortgage fraud issues goes back to 1983 when she pretended her dad was her husband.

To quote Athena, "First of all, ew."

I couldn't have said it better myself.

One of James' biggest problems is that almost everyone hates her.

Her AG campaign slogan was something akin to "Elect me and I will get Trump," who went on to win a resounding victory on Election Day. He even scored a larger portion of the black male vote and Hispanic vote than any Republican in recent history, two groups she likely thought she could count on for support, perhaps even in a jury.

Things just got a lot worse for Letitia James. She is renting out the house in Virginia she claimed as her primary residence to obtain a lower interest payment.

Slam dunk mortgage fraud case.

Credit: @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/CKOumRQclW — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 17, 2025

Tish is blaming Trump for her legal predicament, but Antar, for reasons I do not yet know, is spearheading this charge.

Antar reported on Tuesday that he has thus far sniffed out 10 fraudulent mortgages in James' name.

James likes to buy five-unit homes and tell the mortgage company the buildings contain only four. Antar spelled out how she profits by this; five-unit buildings are way more expensive to buy:

Higher interest rates (typically 0.5-0.75% higher than residential loans)

Larger down payment requirements (often 25-30% vs. 15-20% for residential)

More stringent debt service coverage ratio requirements

Completely different underwriting standards

Ineligibility for residential mortgage relief programs like the Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP)

James is also accused of lying on mortgage papers by claimning various homes as her primary residence, a move that would save her money on her mortgages.

She recently maintained her innocence in a whiffle-ball interview on NY1, a local New York City cable default station.

“Let me just say to all New Yorkers and to all Americans, the allegations are baseless," James declared. "The allegations are nothing more than a revenge tour."

PINK-O-RAMA! Fulton County, Ga., DA Fani Willis also tried to send Trump to prison, but, like so many Marxist Democrats, was also found to be ample-hops deep in skullduggery.

James is playing the "Poor me, Trump just wants revenge card," even though it was the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), William J. Pulte, who dropped a dime on her.

FACT-O-RAMA! Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, working with the Trump-hating Judge Merchan, convicted Trump employee Allen Weisselberg, 75, of tax fraud involving for failing to report a rent-free apartment, perks, and tutiton for his grandkids tuition on his taxes. He served four of a five months sentence.

So now what?

The good news for Dirty Tish is that she could survive a legal battle in a Marxist-friendly New York courtroom. Communists will always defend one another.

The bad news, according to Bill O'Reilly, who appeared on Tuesday's Mark Simone radio program, is that she should expect to spend a cool $1 million on her legal defense. Not to mention that mortgage fraud frequently brings down a prison sentence.

James' may be forced to resign in disgrace. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) could fire James, but that seems unlikely as she hasn't fired Bragg for all but creating the Big Apple's current violent crime wave.

Money, freedom, her job — James stands to lose a great deal. The potential winners here are Antar, a laughing Trump, and we the people, as we get a first row ticket to what should be the end of Letitia James' career as a filthy communist.