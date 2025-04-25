Slotkin Rips Her Own Party As 'Woke and Weak'

As these and other pages have chronicled, the Democrats are in the midst of an internecine civil war. The old guard wants to maintain its position of power, privilege, and wealth, whereas the newcomers want to attain positions of power, privilege, and wealth, even if they have convinced themselves they are seeking justice, equity, or whatever buzzword is making the rounds these days. Anyhoo, the Dems are in dismal disarray.

One such self-styled firebrand is Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. She is an ex-CIA analyst who has a plan to "contain and defeat" Trump, and apparently, part of that plan is getting the Dems to man up. Or maybe woman-who-identifies-as-a-man up. Poltico reports that during a speech in Lansing yesterday, Slotkin tore her party the proverbial new orifice. She said that the party needs to adopt patriotism with a concerted effort to “f*****g retake the flag.” She also wants the party to follow the example of Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell with some “go****n Alpha energy.”

Ah, the soaring rhetoric of a true statesman. Or stateswoman. I didn't read the pronouns in her bio.

From Politico:

Her strategy also focuses on language and tone. She said Democrats should stop using the term “oligarchy,” a phrase she said doesn’t resonate beyond coastal institutions, and say that the party opposes “kings.” And to beat their weak and woke rap, Democrats should channel the “no-bulls**t” energy of the Lions’ Campbell, she said, “A wonderfully sappy guy with his players,” but who is also “smart and tough and lovable.”

Could it be that Slotkin believes that the people in flyover country don't know what "oligarchy" means?

Slotkin maintains that her party took it on the chin in the last election because it has become "woke and weak." She sees a Dem court victory in the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case, which would force Trump to heel, as a potential first step in returning to power. She opined that the case was not the fight she would have chosen, but it is integral in upholding the Constitution and the balance of power between the three branches of government. I'll leave you to consider the irony of that, along with her proposal to create a Democrat "shadow cabinet" to "bracket" that of the current administration.

By now, you are well aware of the Democrats' proclivity for projection, particularly when it comes to accusing opponents of tyranny, censorship, oppression, etc. If anything, the depredations of the Biden administration and the behavior of the rank-and-file progressives prove that the party is perfectly content to engage in tyranny, establish oligarchies, and rewrite or ignore the Constitution in the name of "democracy." Retaking the flag is nothing more than window dressing designed to appeal to the people who were weary of the obvious abuses of power, gender madness, open borders, and hypocrisy of the Left but were too afraid to do anything about it outside the privacy of the voting booth.

Slotkin gives herself away by complaining about kings and proposing a shadow cabinet. She does not realize that not only can you not polish a dog dropping, you can't gift wrap it in a flag and expect people to hang it from their porches. They still don't understand: it's not how they tweak the message; it's who they are. That's what voters rejected.

