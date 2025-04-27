Sunday Thoughts: A Mighty Fortress

One of the most majestic hymns in church history is Martin Luther’s “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God”:

A mighty Fortress is our God

A Bulwark never failing

Our Helper He amid the flood

Of mortal ills prevailing For still our ancient foe

Doth seek to work us woe

His craft and power are great

And armed with cruel hate

On earth is not his equal

Advertisement

We don't know much about what led him to write it, but Luther famously said that he "would allow no man to preach or teach God’s people without a proper knowledge of the use and power of sacred song.” We do know that Luther based the hymn on Psalm 46, which includes the verse, “The LORD of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress” (Psalm 46:7, ESV).

Other verses express a similar notion about God:

The Lord is a stronghold for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble. And those who know your name put their trust in you, for you, O Lord, have not forsaken those who seek you. Psalm 9:9-10 (ESV) O Lord, my strength and my stronghold, my refuge in the day of trouble, to you shall the nations come from the ends of the earth and say: “Our fathers have inherited nothing but lies, worthless things in which there is no profit. Can man make for himself gods? Such are not gods!” “Therefore, behold, I will make them know, this once I will make them know my power and my might, and they shall know that my name is the Lord.” Jeremiah 16:19-21 (ESV) The Lord is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer, my God, my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold. Psalm 18:2 (ESV) The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid? Psalm 27:1-2 (ESV) The Lord roars from Zion, and utters his voice from Jerusalem, and the heavens and the earth quake. But the Lord is a refuge to his people, a stronghold to the people of Israel. Joel 3:16 (ESV)

Advertisement

Related: Sunday Thoughts: Using Scripture to Battle Anxiety

“By identifying the Lord as a stronghold, God’s Word stresses that our Creator executes His power to guard His people,” a recent Tabletalk devotional explains. “Armies take refuge in strongholds or fortresses to find protection from their enemies, because these strongholds strive to provide near-impregnable shelter from attack. Of course, even the best man-made fortification cannot guarantee that the enemy will not break through; the same, however, is not true of God our stronghold.”

Proverbs 18:10 tells us, “The name of the LORD is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe.” That doesn’t mean that we’re guaranteed an easy, safe life, but it does mean that God protects His people. As believers, we know that eternity with God awaits us and that nothing can snatch us out of His hands.

“We take refuge in Christ, who is God Himself, as our stronghold because only in Him can we find eternal safety,” the Tabletalk devotion reminds us. “He saves us from the wrath of our holy Creator by bearing the penalty for sin and by clothing us in His righteousness, and He saves us from sin, death, and the devil by conquering them. If we are in Christ, we need not fear what anyone can do to us, for ultimately we are safe.”

Advertisement

How comforting is that thought? Rest in it today.

Here at PJ Media, we will always stand up for the truth about Christianity. You can help us in that mission by becoming a PJ Media VIP member.

VIP membership is an investment in our mission, but you get some cool benefits as well. And it's a great deal when you take advantage of our 60% off sale. Click here to sign up, and your discount will apply at checkout.