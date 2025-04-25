FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Larry O'Connor

Stephen Green | 7:00 AM on April 25, 2025

It's been a big week — wait until Kruiser shares all of his news with you, and tomorrow is my annual un-numerated gifting occasion — but it's about to get bigger because none other than Larry O'Connor is this week's special guest.

So pour yourself a glass of something tasty, pull up a screen, and join us for a while, won't you?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family, when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

