Sen. Ossoff Tells Unhinged Karen That He Backs Trump Impeachment

At a recent town hall in Georgia, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) made it clear that he believes President Donald Trump’s actions justify impeachment, even as Trump remains widely popular in the state Ossoff represents. The exchange took place during a tense back-and-forth with an unhinged Karen who demanded that Ossoff do more to remove Trump from office.

The woman, sounding like she was auditioning to be a co-host of "The View," railed against what she called “authoritative rule” and demanded drastic action. “I will not live in an authoritative country, and neither will any of these people,” she shouted. “He needs to be impeached. I will not live like this… Do something more.”

Rather than push back or temper expectations, Ossoff leaned in.

“There is no doubt that this president’s conduct has already exceeded any prior standard for impeachment by the United States House of Representatives,” he said. “There is no question that that rises to the level of an impeachable offense.”

Really? No question? Because I have yet to hear a convincing argument for any legitimate impeachable offense. Heck, there was never a convincing argument in the previous two efforts, either.

But I digress. According to Ossoff, who was never bothered by the Joe Biden's defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court, Trump’s alleged defiance of a federal court order by a district court judge who has no legitimate authority to dictate the actions of the executive branch, just had to appease the radical left — despite the fact he represents a red state that just voted for Donald Trump. Good luck with that. Naturally, Ossoff offered no specific evidence to support those accusations.

Ossoff’s remarks reflect growing desperation among Democrats still reeling from Trump’s 2024 victory and strong start to his second term. But it also underscores how out of step Ossoff may be with the very people who sent him to Washington. Trump carried Georgia in the last election, and recent polling shows him holding solid approval ratings across the state.

Despite that, Ossoff appeared ready to align himself with calls to overturn the will of Georgia voters. “I agree with you,” he told the woman. “The reality is, that’s just one of many [offenses].”

Uh-huh. Okay, buddy.

Still, he admitted that, as a senator, he has no direct role in impeachment proceedings. “My job is to be honest with you,” he said. “The only way to achieve what you want to achieve is to have a majority in the United States House of Representatives.”

Even so, Ossoff said he’s committed to finding “creative” ways to act. “Believe me, I’m working on it every single day,” he said. “Let’s make sure a member of my team contacts you so we can continue the conversation.”

The moment served as a revealing snapshot of where Ossoff stands: eager to please the most radical voices in his base, even if it means rejecting the electoral mandate delivered by his own constituents.

DISGUSTING: Of course, Senator Jon @ossoff wants to overturn the will of Georgia voters who just elected President Trump.



"I agree with you ma'am." pic.twitter.com/XPYWwpTMmR — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) April 25, 2025

“Jon Ossoff said he’s working every single day to overturn the will of Georgia voters who just elected President Trump,” said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia. “It’s disgusting, and Georgians deserve better than a liberal resistance darling who sides with illegal immigrants and men who want to infiltrate women’s sports.”

The Democrats will never stop trying to impeach Trump.