Trump Might Be About to Make Reagan's Dream Come True

Acting on President Donald Trump's promise of a "Golden Dome" against nuclear attack, the Republican Congress just placed a yuge down payment on fulfilling President Ronald Reagan's dream of strategic missile defense.

Advertisement

Congressional Republicans on Thursday announced a supplementary defense spending package, including $27 billion for Trump's Golden Dome. In addition to funds for 14 new anti-missile warships, the bill includes money for the Army's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile systems, and "Elon Musk’s SpaceX and partners are expected to play a key role in missile tracking infrastructure."

When Reagan announced his Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) in 1983, it started with some pretty crazy-sounding proposals that were nearly impossible then and aren't much more likely now. Things like a network of orbital laser platforms and particle beam weapons, plus "smart rocks" and even "brilliant pebbles." That last one caught my imagination as a teen and never let go.

But here's the thing: If you throw enough time, money, and engineering talent at a problem, Americans will eventually find solutions.

SDI — now known as Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) — has come a long way since 1983. In addition to the Navy's AEGIS systems that can shoot down anything from airplanes to satellites, we have a couple of Army land-based systems, and more on the way. Plus, some entertainingly fancy radars and satellites to detect threats and tie together the different defensive layers.

One thing that hasn't changed since 1983 is just how expensive it is. While we do have effective BMD systems, we have too few. We can (probably) defend against a small-scale nuclear attack from a rogue nation like North Korea, but that's about it. Reagan's dream of protecting our cities from nuclear destruction remains a dream — for now.

Advertisement

“At least 70 or 80% of the resources applied should be going toward a system that will not evidence itself during the Trump administration,” Mark Montgomery, senior director of FDD’s Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation, cautioned. So, before you get too excited, experts say that deploying a nationwide BMD network will be an "intergenerational" project.

Congress's new budget priorities, however, are a big step in the right direction.

It isn't often appreciated, but for years, we've had mobile missile defense platforms that are quite good — the Navy's guided-missile ships. The Navy took a keen interest in negating airborne threats on Dec. 7, 1941, and that interest grew only more keen after the Japanese developed kamikaze tactics. An anti-ship missile is basically an unmanned kamikaze.

So a lot of what a modern warship does is already missile defense, and a nuclear warhead is basically a very fast, very small missile. It's more difficult to hit, sure, but the concept — one the Navy has worked on longer than I've been alive — is no different.

The Navy's SM-3 Standard Missile (they have got to come up with cooler names) has been in service since 2014 and can shoot down incoming nuclear warheads or even enemy satellites. Depending on the model and its capability, a single SM-3 costs between $10 million and $28 million, so we've only produced about 400 for us and our allies.

But if you think an SM-3 is expensive, try losing a city.

Reagan's critics never seemed to understand any of this, or pretended not to for political advantage. I don't have to imagine leaving this country open to a nuclear attack just to win a few votes because I witnessed it.

Advertisement

Let me finish with an anecdote that highlights how good even our limited number of BMD systems are.

After retiring from the Air Force, my father-in-law spent almost 20 years working for a small BMD contractor. He had a list of clearances as long as your arm, so one of his jobs was coordinating between the disparate elements required to make BMD work, usually out of Pearl-Hickam in Hawaii. There wasn't a room he wasn't cleared to enter.

A decade or so ago, I sketched out a scenario for him where China used long-range, hypersonic missiles across the Pacific in a theater-wide sneak attack against our naval and air bases.

"I'd like to see them try," he said with his undiminished fighter-pilot confidence.

It's nice knowing that our men and women in uniform at vital installations around the world enjoy some BMD protection. It will be nicer still when every city in America does. That won't come soon, and it certainly won't come cheap, but Reagan would have loved it.

Recommended: India and Pakistan Are THIS Close to War... Again

P.S. Thanks so much for reading. If you'd like to join some of the smartest voices on the internet in our Virtually Troll-Free™ comments section — plus access to exclusive essays, podcasts, and video live chats with your favorite writers — consider becoming a VIP member with this 60% off promotion offer. Missile defense ain't cheap, but supporting alternative conservative news and commentary is.