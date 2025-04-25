The Morning Briefing: They Say They Want a Revolution...but They're Wusses

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is exploring garlic liniment oil options in Guatemala this weekend.

Advertisement

Did you hear? The leftists are mad. The angry kind, not the Fruit Loops kind, although they are that too.

Oooooh, scary.

The Democrats are so riddled with Stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome that screeching in torment is the only response they have been able to come up with in the almost six months since Kamala Harris was sent fleeing for her box of chardonnay early on election night. They're not good at much anymore, but they can still be loud.

Because the fetid funk of failure has made them toxically stupid, the Dems truly believe that they are the vanguard of an anti-Trump backlash that is going to spill into the streets of this great land and carry them back to power. It would seem that they may have been literally banging their heads against a wall for this past half-year.

Currently, lefties are swooning over David Brooks calling for a "comprehensive national civic uprising," which Rick wrote about and my Twitchy colleague Sam J. covered here. Yes, that would be the same David Brooks who once fetishized the crease in Barack Obama's slacks. More on him in a moment.

Over at RedState, my colleague Nick Arama writes about Florida congresswoman and perpetual fashion cry for help Frederica Wilson exhorting people to "threaten" members of Congress. And because the Left is a hive mind that can't breathe without common talking points, Wilson also calls for an uprising.

As of this writing, there is no evidence that Wilson and David Brooks are in a relationship of any kind.

David Brooks is the soyest of the soy boys, the kind of guy who puts vegan mayonnaise on a taco and inwardly weeps when someone else in the room gets Final Jeopardy before he does. Frederica Wilson is the woman who Jasmine Crockett points to after saying, "Hey, if you think I'm crazy..."

These two winners are this week's leaders of the Great Democratic Party Uprising of 2025.

I have no doubt that the Democrats are seething and would like to do some mostly peaceful rioting and looting. These tantrums are what they do. As I wrote in my short, but brilliant, tome, "Don't Let the Hippies Shower" (two plugs in two days!): "Progressivism is the toddler mindset manifested in adulthood."

Advertisement

Here's the thing, though: Democrats don't have the you-know-whats to revolt in any places where they aren't surrounded by slightly richer versions of themselves, as well as friendly politicians and law enforcement. Their uprising fever is especially tempered in parts of the country where the Second Amendment is still recognized as a God-given right.

Being persistent public nuisances in cities where no one was voting Republican anyway isn't really a plan that is rife with revolutionary possibilities.

But it's the only plan they have.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

First, I would like to thank Richard for generating an image of Judge James Boasberg as the evil Grand Moff Tarkin. For legal reasons, I can't share it, but I did get an lol out of it.

We will begin with an excerpt from a great email from Tea Party-era veteran Deb. Here is the first paragraph and first line of the the third paragraph:

Stephen,

The Trump family/brand getting even more deeply into communications assures that even after Trump's last term, the message will still be given voice and amplified. We know the left's propaganda media will do their utmost to ignore him and his message on all things current through all the changes to come just as soon as they can. They do now even as POTUS using only the portions they can twist.

MAGA is Tea Party II.

Thank you for your thoughts on this, Deb. I enjoyed the whole thing but wanted to give you a digital high-five for the MAGA/Tea Party comparison. I've been saying that for a while. In case you missed it, here's a column I wrote a month ago: The Seeds of the Trump 47 Administration Were Sown by the Tea Party Movement in 2009.

Let me know what you think of it!

John writes:

Dear Kruiser;





Thank you for listening to, or should it be reading, at least this one faithful followers feedback. The rotation away from constant cats in the "Everything Isn't Awful" video is greatly appreciated. It is now back to presenting the diversity of animal antics to help balance the fish slap of reality presented in your column.





BTW - The kid living the life one has to be in the Top Ten of all time.

Advertisement





You caught me on a good day with your previous email. Had I been having an off one when I read it, I may have opted for an uptick in the number of cat videos. I get that way sometimes. And you're right, that one with the kid living the life was golden.

Let's finish with this touching note from Randall:

Stephen,

The Morning Brief is my one true must-reads each day. Today's Brief did not disappoint (they never do!), but the highlight for me today was the Kabana Comedy/Tunes clip. My wife and I had always loved the show "Coupling"---in fact somewhere in the house is the complete series DVD collection. We couldn't hear the word "inferno" without giggling a little bit (IYKYK). My wife passed away last fall after over 30 years together, but all of the memories live on. Seeing that clip today gave me a bit of chuckle, and perhaps a tear or two as well, as it brought up more shared times my wife and I had. An unexpected bonus from the Morning Brief. Thanks so much.

Randall — thank you so much for sharing this. "Coupling" is one of the somewhat hidden (forgotten?) sitcom gems of the early 21st century. I'm sorry for your loss, but grateful that you were able to enjoy the memories that the clip evoked. I will endeavor to find a clip from the "Inferno" episode that I can post here, but I fear that might not be possible. I will, of course, rewatch the entire thing sometime this weekend. The absence of cellphones and talk of VCRs will feel like time travel.

It means a lot that you took the time to write about something so personal, thank you again.

Until next week, my friends.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Man saves a baby swan while its mom is being a mama. pic.twitter.com/hXoJofDGLl — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 24, 2025

PJ Media

Lock her up! Activist Judge Rules That Trump Can’t Require Proof of Citizenship to Vote

Advertisement

Minnesota Heads Off ‘Mass Casualty Attack’ Planned for ‘the Next 24 Hours’

Transportation Secretary Issues Warning to Democrat States Defying Trump

Let's Talk About a "Civic Uprising,' Says Prominent Lefty

‘GET IT DONE’: Trump Lets Into Zelensky for Complicating Peace Negotiations

Belmont Club: Where Are They?

Here's the Solution to Grooming in Schools

Video: Islam Unveiled: Exposing the Secrets of History

Um...GREENLIT: ‘Sun-Dimming’ Aerosol Injections Into Atmosphere for Climate Change

Jon Ossoff Voted for Military Pay Raises — Then Voted Against Funding Them

The Birth of a New Liberal Party — and the Death of the Old One

Ilhan Omar Dishes on What the Dems Will Do If They're Back in the Saddle After the 2026 Elections

Brutal. Jay Leno Faces His Biggest—and Most Heartbreaking—Challenge

Mexico's Sending More Sewage Across the Border, and It's Becoming a Big U.S. National Security Issue

Yale Cracks Down on Antisemitism, Revokes 'Yalies4Palestine' Status

Transportation Secretary Issues Warning to Democrat States Defying Trump

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Great Joe Rogan Debate Was Great for the Right

+1. While Congressional Democrats Were In El Salvador, Bernie Moreno Went to Israel

It Sure Looks Like the DNC May Have Had Enough of David Hogg's Antics

Two Former CNN Hosts Interviewed Each Other on a Podcast. What They Discussed Was Hilarious.

Taking a Good Idea and Making It Better

New Bill Would Protect 2A Rights of Tenants

🎵Teach, your children well🎵 NC School Gun Safety Program Kicks Off Today

Trump's Latest Executive Order Takes on Disparate-Impact Theory

Columbia Responds to Plans for a New Pro-Hamas Encampment on Campus

Trump Agrees to Be Interviewed by The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg

Watch: Rep. Frederica Wilson Calls on People to 'Threaten' Congress, Encourages 'Uprising'

Bill Maher Hits Back at Larry David’s ‘Insulting’ Op-Ed about his Trump Dinner

Wannabe Tough Guy Tim Walz Attacks Trump in Speech, WH Delivers Brutal Response to Gov. 'Jazz Hands'

No Way: FBI Assesses That Venezuela Facilitating Migration of Gang Members to US

Camping World CEO Closes Greenville, NC Location Amid Ongoing American Flag Battle With City Council

Advertisement

Amy McGrath Says the Military Going Green Will Save Lives on the Battlefield

VIP

VodkaPundit. Thursday Essay: Our Elites Owe Us More Than a Shrug and a Rewrite

A Sea-Change in the Media?

True Crime Thursday: The Heiress Who Was Buried Alive

The Gentleman’s Guide to Eating, Drinking, and AOCing About the NFL Draft Like a Pro

Democrats Don't Actually Care About Due Process

Adventures in The Patriarchy™ Vol XIII: Dating App Standards and Their Deleterious Social Effects

A Bruising Democratic Primary to Succeed Dick Durbin Could Allow a Republican to Win the Seat

Is This the Next Top Democrat to Retire?

Around the Interwebz

How To Watch Pope Francis’ Funeral This Weekend From Cable Networks To Streaming

Cool. Comcast president bemoans broadband customer losses: “We are not winning”

This Newly-Identified Carnivorous Caterpillar Wears the “Bones” of Its Prey

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Copernicus in the tower at Frombork https://t.co/Cpf4AnPAXA pic.twitter.com/K737WxvohS — Jan Matejko (@JanMatejkoArt) April 24, 2025

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Weekend Bonus

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

04/24/25

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR FRIDAY, APRIL 25, 2025-SUNDAY, APRIL 27, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV: Scripps

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Grio

Radio: FOX

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters

Print: POLITICO

Radio: NPR

Secondary Print: Daily Mail

Additional Print: AFP

Friday, April 25, 2025



EDT

7:30 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

7:25 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:30 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

South Lawn

Open Press



8:40 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive Joint Base Andrews

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



8:50 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Joint Base Andrews en route Leonardo da Vinci International Airport

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool CEST

10:50 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive Leonardo da Vinci International Airport

Leonardo da Vinci International Airport

Pre-Credentialed Media

11:00 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Leonardo da Vinci International Airport en route Villa Taverna

Leonardo da Vinci International Airport

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

11:35 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive Villa Taverna

Villa Taverna

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Saturday, April 26, 2025



CEST

9:15 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Villa Taverna en route St. Peter's Basilica

Villa Taverna

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

9:30 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive St. Peter's Basilica

St. Peter's Basilica

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend the Funeral Mass for the Roman Pontiff Francis

St. Peter's Basilica

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

12:50 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart St. Peter's Basilica en route Leonardo da Vinci International Airport

St. Peter's Basilica

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

1:20 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive Leonardo da Vinci International Airport

Leonardo da Vinci International Airport

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Leonardo da Vinci International Airport en route Newark Liberty International Airport

Leonardo da Vinci International Airport

Out-of-Town Travel Pool EDT

5:10 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive Newark Liberty International Airport

Newark Liberty International Airport

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

5:20 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Newark Liberty International Airport en route Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

Newark Liberty International Airport

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

5:40 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

Closed Press

Sunday, April 27, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Hearst

Radio: NPR

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters

Print: POLITICO

Secondary Print: Daily Mail

Additional Print: AFP

EDT

3:00 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

5:00 PM In-Town Pool Call Time

5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Trump National Golf Club Bedminster en route Morristown Municipal Airport

Morristown Municipal Airport

Closed Press

5:10 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive Morristown Municipal Airport

Morristown Municipal Airport

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

5:20 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Morristown Municipal Airport en route Joint Base Andrews

Morristown Municipal Airport

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

6:10 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive Joint Base Andrews

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

6:20 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Joint Base Andrews en route The White House

Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

6:30 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive The White House

South Lawn

Open Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.