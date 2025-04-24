GREENLIT: ‘Sun-Dimming’ Aerosol Injections Into Atmosphere For Climate Change

“Experiments to dim sunlight to fight global warming will be given the green light by the Government within weeks,” British outlet The Telegraph reports. “Outdoor field trials which could include injecting aerosols into the atmosphere, or brightening clouds to reflect sunshine, are being considered by scientists as a way to prevent runaway climate change.”

Don’t worry about the potential devastating and irreversible effects of blocking out the literal singular object that provides the basis for all life on Earth; the agency launching the project — the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (Aria) — assures the public its project will be “rigorously assessed.”

Via The Guardian (emphasis added):

The experiments will be small-scale and rigorously assessed, according to Advanced Research and Invention Agency (Aria), the UK government agency backing the plan, and will provide “critical” data needed to assess the potential of the technology. The programme, along with another £11m project, will make the UK one of the biggest funders of geoengineering research in the world… If successful, this could temporarily reduce surface temperatures and the harm the climate crisis is causing, giving more time for the deep cuts in global carbon emissions needed. Given the failure of the world to stop emissions rising to date, and the recent run of record hot years, backers of solar geoengineering say researching the issue is vital in case an emergency brake is needed.

“Rigorously assessed” — you know, like the COVID shots were.

Bill Gates, stateside, has been trying to make this happen for years now without success, as saner voices in the government have vetoed his potentially genocidal plans.

Via Forbes, 2021 (emphasis added):

Microsoft’s billionaire founder Bill Gates is financially backing the development of sun-dimming technology that would potentially reflect sunlight out of Earth’s atmosphere, triggering a global cooling effect. The Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx), launched by Harvard University scientists, aims to examine this solution by spraying non-toxic calcium carbonate (CaCO3) dust into the atmosphere — a sun-reflecting aerosol that may offset the effects of global warming.

The environmentalists who object to the project don’t do so out of recognition of the critical importance of the sun, but rather because, if it succeeds, you might still be allowed to drive your gas-powered vehicle:

Widespread research into the efficacy of solar geoengineering has been stalled for years due to controversy. Opponents believe such science comes with unpredictable risks, including extreme shifts in weather patterns not dissimilar to warming trends we are already witnessing. Environmentalists similarly fear that a dramatic shift in mitigation strategy will be treated as a green light to continue emitting greenhouse gases with little to no changes in current consumption and production patterns.

If ever there were a legitimate casus belli to liberate the captive natives of Britain and prevent global catastrophe, is preventing the potential extermination of all plant and animal life by megalomaniacal scientists not it?