Minnesota Heads Off ‘Mass Casualty Attack’ Planned for ‘the Next 24 Hours’

How many Americans are aware of how active jihadis have been in this country of late? In New York, Ahmed al Jabali went into a barber shop to get his beard trimmed and ended up stabbing the Jewish barber with his own barber’s scissors, explaining that it was his “right as a Muslim to punish Jews.” In Kentucky, Mirsad Ramic has just been “convicted of providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, known as ISIS; conspiracy to support the organization; and receiving military training.” In Georgia, Aliakbar Mohammed Amin threatened to murder both President Trump and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Advertisement

And now, it looks as if Mohamed Adan Mohamed, a young resident of the left’s brave, new, multicultural Mankato, Minn., was stopped just in the nick of time. A special agent with the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said that “there were strong indicators that Mohamed was preparing to conduct some sort of attack (Mass Casualty Event) in the next twenty-four hours.” Mohamed Adan Mohamed was stopped, but what is being done to prevent others in the future from plotting jihad massacres of the kind that he wanted to perpetrate? Nothing whatsoever, of course.

Minnesota’s Alpha News reported Wednesday that “the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office has filed felony charges against Mohamed Adan Mohamed after he allegedly stole $2,150 worth of firearm magazines and made a threatening, anti-American post on social media.” The social media posts were the first indication that this was much more than just a shoplifting case.

Mohamed, who is 24, behaved suspiciously from the beginning. He “entered a Mankato store last week wearing a COVID mask, gloves, a green stocking cap, and a heavy winter coat.” It's getting warmer these days, even in Mankato, and so Mohamed’s attire gave the impression that he had something to hide or was himself intending to hide items he shoplifted. And indeed, he “reportedly began selecting high-priced items such as body armor, bear spray, and 9mm firearm magazines without checking prices. As such, the business became suspicious.” With good reason.

Advertisement

While he was in the store, Mohamed also spoke to store employees about “an AR-style rifle he claimed to possess.” Then he left with “approximately $2,150 worth of products,” for which he had not paid. Store security officers tried to stop him, but Mohamed Adan Mohamed got into a car and sped away, “nearly [running] over a person” in the process.

Charges: ‘Strong indicators’ Mankato shoplifter was ‘preparing to conduct some sort of attack’



A BCA agent said "there were strong indicators" that Mohamed Adan Mohamed "was preparing to conduct some sort of attack (Mass Casualty Event)." https://t.co/674l3W9xo3 — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) April 23, 2025

Mohamed had been in such a hurry to get out of the store that he “reportedly left behind a list that he referred to as he selected products.” These included a “Survival Gear List,” which included a “sleeping bag, lighters, 8 magazines, knives, pepper spray, a ‘6-mag chest right,’ bows and arrows.” In line with this, Mohamed “had stolen eight magazines” among the other items he purloined from the store.

All this took place against the backdrop of the fact that Mohamed recently put up a series of social media posts “featuring ammunition and guns.” One showed Mohamed himself “pointing an assault rifle at the camera and included the hashtag ‘#deathtoamerikkan&israelliImperialism.’”

Advertisement

Related: New York Man Says He ‘Has a Right as a Muslim to Punish Jews,’ Slashes Barber with Scissors

No one has faced the implications of the fact that America is now home to large numbers of people who wish death to it, but they’ll have to be faced sooner or later. In the meantime, it appears that Mohamed was stopped from carrying out an imminent jihad attack, and for that, we can all be grateful. He has since been charged with “one count of felony theft and one count of felony threats of violence,” and his bail has been set at a million bucks “with no conditions, or $500,000 with conditions.”

Historian and journalist Daniel Greenfield asks the salient question: “How soon until Dems and the media make Mohamed their new martyr and we get sad updates about how much he’s suffering accompanied by cries of ‘due process’ and ‘freedom of speech’?”

In another age, this might have seemed like an absurd question, for no one could have imagined that the Democrats would go that far. But if they can attempt to make heroes out of the likes of Mahmoud Khalil and Kilmar Abrego Garcia, then why not Mohamed Adan Mohamed? Screaming “Death to America” is the surest path these days to becoming a hero to leftists. Watch for much more of it.

Advertisement

This is just the kind of story that demonstrates why you should become a PJ Media VIP member. You're not going to find news items of this kind reported in many other places, and if they are, they'll often be whitewashed, with the real motives of the perps obscured. Sign up today, and you'll get complete access to all of our articles, our podcasts, and everything else we offer. You'll also get an astounding 60% off if you use the promo code FIGHT!