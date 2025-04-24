Ilhan Omar Dishes on What the Dems Will Do If They're Back in the Saddle After the 2026 Elections

If the Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in 2026, they’ll unveil a bold new program for social justice, avoiding the past mistakes of focusing on DEI initiatives to enforce equality of outcome among people of vastly differing talents, interests, work ethics and levels of commitment. Instead, they’ll work to ensure that equality of opportunity is truly available to Americans of all walks of life. They’ll work with the Trump administration to cut government waste and fraud, and to develop a fair and comprehensible system of taxation that doesn’t penalize any single group over the rest.

They’ll continue to front for the transgender madness but will begin to remove everything that forces other people to play along with the delusions and fantasies of the men who think they’re women and women who think they’re men. Thus, women’s sports will be preserved, and children will not be subjected to life-changing procedures to which they could not possibly give informed consent. The Democrats will also advocate for a foreign policy that rejects the self-defeating misadventures of the past in favor of broad cooperation with America’s historic allies, eschewing both ill-informed interventionism and head-in-the-sand isolationism.

Just kidding. The Democrats aren’t talking about doing anything like any of that. If they were, they might recapture a good deal of the popular support they have lost over the last few years, but instead, they seem completely in thrall to the hard-left lunatics who led them to comprehensive defeat in 2024, and who seem determined to disclaim all responsibility for having done so.

Instead of admitting that they’ve gone down a path that most Americans reject and changing course before they lose even more support, the Democrats are dead-set on giving us more of the same, apparently assuming that 2024 was a fluke, or that if they can sling enough mud at Trump before the 2026 campaign season, they’ll be able to retake the ground they’ve lost without sacrificing an iota of the insane socialist internationalist, gender-bending, open-borders mishmash that they seem to love above all things.

Democrat top dogs have said little thus far about what they might do if they once again become the majority party in the House and Senate after the midterm elections. One Dem stalwart, however, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu), spilled the tea on the donkeys’ plans for the brave new post-2026 world during a rally in Minneapolis on Monday.

MRC TV summed it up by reporting that Omar, who declared in 2024 that she was “here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. system,” told the Minneapolis rallygoers that “if Democrats were in control of the House and Senate they would grind actual work to a halt in Washington, D.C. with hearings and investigations about nothing specific.”





That’s right. Instead of offering any positive program to improve the well-being of Americans, if the Democrats took the House and Senate, it would just be all Orange Man Bad, all the time. No one seems to have noticed, or cared if he or she or xe did notice, that it was Kamala Harris’ failure to articulate much of a program beyond “Trump is evil” that doomed the Democrats in 2024.

And so “Trump is evil” is all we’re going to get if they come back. Omar declared: “It is very clear that in the three months Trump has been in office, the United States has been in a freefall. You all know that Democrats are in the minority, in the House and in the Senate, and that drastically reduces our power. If we were in the majority, here’s what we would be doing. We would be holding nonstop oversight hearings about what the Trump administration is doing, carrying out investigations into the corruption and the abuses of power and illegal actions.”

Yeah, that worked so well during his first term, maybe this time the outcome will be better for your claque, eh, Ilhan? Heck, maybe you can find out which Russians fabricated Hunter Biden’s laptop. Omar continued: “We would be holding Trump appointees in contempt of Congress,” Omar promised, “when they lie under oath and violate the Constitution. And trust me when I say this, we would be suing Trump for stealing congressional authority, especially spending power.”

Oh, brother. (Or, in this case, “Oh, husband.”) Suing Trump. Probably impeaching him again — why not? As Omar said, “The fate of our nantion hangs in the balance.” Our what? That’s what happens when there’s a typo in your prepared text and your grasp of English isn’t as strong as it could be. But she’s right: the fate of our “nantion” does indeed hang in the balance. If she and her fellow apparatchiks get back in power, there will be hell to pay, and we’ll be the ones who are paying it. Are Republican leaders paying attention?