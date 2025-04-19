Dem Congressman Ratchets Up the Hysteria, Claims That Trump Could Deport Anyone

It’s a tested Democrat tactic: every Republican president (and candidate) is Hitler, and while they’re in office, the sky is falling every day. “Our democracy,” however, which is what leftists say when they’re referring to their political and cultural hegemony, has never been as severely threatened as it is now, with Cheeto Mussolini in the White House, deporting people left and right (okay, maybe just left) just for saying things he doesn’t like. The leftist bonfire of lies and hysteria is already blazing, and here comes Rep. Seth Moulton (D-I Wanna Be Famous) to add even more fuel to the fire.

Moulton claimed Friday on MSNBC (where else) that Orange Man Bad isn’t out to deport illegal aliens. No, our Führer in training won’t stop until even American citizens who dare to cross Trump are getting shipped out of the country wholesale, solely for valiantly standing up and raising a tremulous dissenting voice against this administration’s fascist policies.

This is a huge load of bunkum, but nobody on MSNBC (of course) seemed to be in the least bit interested in pointing that out. Nicolle Wallace, host of the Commie network’s “Deadline” show, started off the proceedings by asking Moulton: “We’ve been watching Senator Van Hollen saying, protecting due process, saying, saying this, ‘If you violate it, for one, you threaten it for all,’ your thoughts?”

Moulton’s reply was to sound the alarm for a four-alarm fire: “Well, that’s what people need to remember is that this can happen to any of us. Every American needs to know, as you watch this on TV that you could be next. This administration has no red lines. The Republicans in Congress who enable this administration clearly have no red lines. Senator Van Hollen was asked about that as well. I see it with my colleagues, my Republican colleagues in the House. I don’t know what their red lines are.” How about at sanity?

Moulton rushed on to make an explicit Trump-is-Hitler analogy: “So this could happen to you next. I’m reminded of that that poem that I guess came out of the Holocaust. I think it was a Paster, Niemöller, who said, ‘First they came for the Communists, And I did not speak out. Because I was not a Communist, and then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak up because I was not a Jew.’ And on and on until they came for me, and there was no one left to speak up for me. They could be coming for you next. This administration will not stop.” Okay. So trying to deport illegal criminal migrants is the Holocaust now, and Trump is coming for Ozzie and Harriet next. Sure, Seth. When do you report back to the rubber room?

No one said a word about how insane this all was, and so Moulton continued: “What this means is that innocent until proven guilty is out the window, the administration could just come after me and say, ‘Hey, you know, I didn’t like what you said on MSNBC yesterday, Congressman Moulton and so you’re against the government, you’re a terrorist. We’re declaring you a domestic terrorist because I don’t like what you said on MSNBC.’ And I get approached by masked men on the street and whisked off to a prison. No hearing, no chance to prove my innocence, or just simply force the government to prove that I’m actually guilty of something, that I’ve actually broken some law. And in this case, it’s gone so far that the government has actually admitted they were wrong, that they have not proven that this gentleman has broken the law, and yet they still won’t bring him home.”

Stephen Miller, Pam Bondi, Marco Rubio, and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele himself made it abundantly clear why criminal gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia is not going to be returning to the U.S. But Moulton nevertheless faced no dissenting voices as he painted his picture of a jackbooted, authoritarian Trump regime persecuting Americans simply for criticizing that regime.

Oh, the irony. Moulton never said a word while we had an actual authoritarian regime in this country. Old Joe Biden and his henchmen actually did what Moulton is accusing Trump of doing. The Biden regime tried to establish the abortive Disinformation Governance Board, which would have policed speech that dissented from the leftist establishment’s perspective. The regime also sicced the FBI on angry parents protesting at school board meetings, worked with Twitter (X) and other social media giants to silence and deplatform people with opposing views, and even sent spies into Catholic churches to keep tabs on pro-lifers.

Moulton didn’t have any problem with any of that. He is now engaging in the classic leftist tactic of accusing his enemies of what his own side is guilty of doing. It’s a lie, and a pernicious one, as it increases suspicion and hatred of Trump and further polarizes our already bitterly divided nation. For Moulton and his ilk, those effects are likely to be seen as positive.

The left is only going to get more hysterical and more mendacious.