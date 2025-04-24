Here's the Solution: Make Parents Opt Their Kids IN to LGBTQ Grooming at School

When I was in fifth grade at Central Elementary School, all the girls were obsessing over Judy Blume's "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." The school library had two copies, and there was a waiting list to borrow the book. But there was another problem: Mrs. Horvath, the school librarian. She would not allow children to check out the book without explicit parental permission. And for good reason. It includes mature themes, like masturbation, menstruation, and young girls obsessing over their breast size. When my name came up on the list, Mrs. Horvath marched 10-year-old me down to the principal's office and used the school secretary's phone to call my mother. I blushed profusely as the librarian described what was in the book. My mother approved, and that was the end of that.

My mother had a choice in the matter, unlike hundreds of parents in the Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland, whose kids are being forced to read and study LGBTQ books beginning in pre-K, whether the parents like it or not. When parents tried to opt their kids out, the school denied the requests, reversing its prior policy of allowing for the exemptions. Outrage parents packed school board meetings to object, only to be called "white supremacists" and "xenophobes" by school board members.

A group of parents eventually sued, and the case is now before the Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments this week. (More about that case here.)

The Becket Legal Fund for Religious Liberty, which is representing the parents, wrote in a Supreme Court brief:

But in 2022, the Board introduced a series of controversial “LGBTQ-inclusive” storybooks to be read and discussed with students in pre-K through fifth grade. When hundreds of parents raised religious objections, the Board for the first time eliminated notice and opt-outs—directing administrators and teachers that parents could no longer be notified when the books were taught or be allowed to opt their children out. The Board’s own documents reveal that its goal in compelling children to participate in this instruction is to “disrupt” their “either/or thinking” on gender and sexuality. And the Board concedes that children may “come away from [such] instruction with a new perspective not easily contravened by their parents.”

Shame on the groomers.

Hopefully, the Court will do the right thing and side with the parents, but it's difficult to predict how they will rule.

At any rate, parents should not have to opt out of materials and classes they object to. The sexually themed materials should not be in schools in the first place. But if schools insist on pushing this stuff on children, parents who want their kids exposed to the whole array of sex education, LGBTQ indoctrination, gender-bending, and other perversions should have to opt in. Most parents of three-year-olds and special needs kids—they're among the plaintiffs in the Supreme Court case—don't want their kids exposed to materials they're not ready for or that go against their religious beliefs. I suspect that the number of parents opting their kids in would be minuscule.

So, instead of having hundreds of outraged parents, the school district could easily mollify the handful of parents who want their kids indoctrinated into the LGBTQ cult with an elective or even an after-school class [H/T to my friend Rod, who pointed out this potential alternative.]

Or make teachers and school librarians call to get explicit permission anytime they want to expose a child to sexual content or gender nonsense. Put the onus on the groomers to explain exactly what's in the books and other teaching materials, and explain to parents why this will benefit their kids.

