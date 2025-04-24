The Birth of a New Liberal Party — and the Death of the Old One

Ah, a tipping point moment! (And not the kind of tipping that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used to snatch off the bartop.) I’m talking about a very specific event — the dawning of a new age — the decisive, watershed moment where everything suddenly changes.

Advertisement

Scholars have tried to quantify tipping points, i.e., figure out what makes them stick. Malcolm Gladwell once wrote a whole book about it. Gladwell’s a fantastic storyteller but a lousy social scientist. He’s rich with narrative, poor with data, which is probably why his book is such a joy to read but has no predictive quality and won’t pass the test of time.

Alas, Malcolm Gladwell’s “The Tipping Point” wasn’t a tipping point.

Truth be told, there probably isn’t an empirical, scientific formula that pinpoints tipping points. It can’t be found because it doesn’t exist.

Instead, tipping point moments happen all the time!

The problem is, unless we take advantage of ‘em, the moment is squandered. It’s lost forever.

And that’s why I can’t tell you with 100% certainty that another tipping point moment just took place — one that will alter the trajectory of American politics for the next 50 years. Nor can I guarantee that it’ll end with the death of the Democratic Party (1828 – 2025).

That’s entirely up to the participants.

But there’s an opening. A big one!

And not too many participants either: Just two people will decide if the Democratic Party lives or dies.

Their names are AOC and David Hogg.

Here at PJ Media, we’ve been closely following the donkey-on-donkey drama: David Hogg, the 25-year-old vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, has announced that he’ll be spending millions to target “ineffective, asleep-at-the-wheel” incumbent Democrats.

Advertisement

Since most Democrats are ineffective and asleep at the wheel, it has triggered a colossal freakout. Party insiders called him a “contemptible little twerp.”

But the thing is, the liberal base is on Hogg’s side.

And not by a little bit, either:

According to survey results published Wednesday, 92% want primary challenges to status quo Democrats who aren't generating enough grassroots energy—and 96% support "transforming the party from within," which Our Revolution defines as electing Democratic challengers who reject corporate political action committee (PAC) money and are "ready to take the fight directly to [President Donald] Trump and his enablers."

We’re talking over 90% support for Hogg’s approach!

Yet the DNC wants to toss Hogg into the firepit. As NBC News reported in their story, “DNC chair rebukes David Hogg for pushing primaries against Democratic incumbents”:

Democratic party leaders Thursday morning said its officers should not take sides in primaries, addressing a situation involving activist and Democratic National Committee vice chair David Hogg. "Let me be unequivocal. No DNC officer should ever attempt to influence the outcome of a primary election, whether on behalf of an incumbent or a challenger," DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a press call. "Voters should decide who our primary nominees are, not DNC leadership. Our role is to serve as stewards of a fair, open and trusted process, not to tilt the scales."

It puts the DNC in an unpleasant bind: If they stop David Hogg from going hog wild, they’ll anger over 90% of the liberal base. But if they don’t stop Hogg, they’ll anger all the Democrat incumbents — because why stay in a party that’s actively trying to kill your career?

Advertisement

Seems they’re at an impasse:

Martin and others on the call did not describe giving Hogg an ultimatum. And Hogg maintained in an interview with NBC News Thursday that he was not in violation of current bylaws, therefore suggesting they would need to be changed. DNC officials did not immediately answer those questions. At 25, Hogg has emerged as a potential disruptor to a party still trying to find its way forward after a bitter loss in November. Since former Vice President Kamala Harris' defeat, the party has struggled to find its footing against a Republican trifecta in Washington and is still searching for a leader and a message.

Politico put it like this:

The Democratic National Committee is going to force David Hogg to decide: Get out of the primary game or lose his DNC post.

NBC News explicitly says they did NOT give Hogg an ultimatum; Politico explicitly says that they DID (go look at the URL for the Politico piece: dnc-gives-david-hogg-an-ultimatum).

One of ‘em is right. One of ‘em is wrong.

Meanwhile, AOC is drawing overflowing crowds on a tour with the INDEPENDENT senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders. They’ve got the crowd on their side.

AOC’s favorability is up; the Democratic Party’s favorability is down.

If the DNC fails to stop Hogg, then there is no moderate wing left in the party. (And let’s face it, there wasn’t much of one to begin with.) All moderates are in danger of being primaried by a far-left loon, and that’s no way to run a successful political movement.

Advertisement

You can’t win a national majority that way.

But if the Dems stop David Hogg, he’s not going away. (Sorry, guys.) He’ll continue to fight for his political beliefs… only without the Democratic Party’s help.

He’ll work outside the party.

And the candidate that embodies everything Hogg loves and admires — AOC — will hold everyone’s fate in her dainty hands. She can either stay loyal to the party that keeps screwing her over… or she can take over 90% of the liberal base, David Hogg (and maybe a rich benefactor like Alexander Soros), and rule unopposed.

“Better to reign in Hell than serve in Heaven” is a surprisingly enduring belief.

So, make no mistake, this IS a tipping point moment. This could be the moment everything changes. Opportunities to remake an entire political party don’t come around every day.

Once a generation, tops.

Now, it’s all up to AOC and David Hogg.

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to all our family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Hot Air, Bearing Arms): More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING! And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration!