‘GET IT DONE’: Trump Lets Into Zelensky for Complicating Peace Negotiations

Instead of working for peace to stop the killing of his people and end a war he unfortunately cannot win, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seems determined to prolong the bloodshed and stymie peace negotiations by any means possible. And U.S. President Donald Trump is tired of Zelensky’s destructive antics.

Advertisement

Instead of recognizing that Ukrainians are being slaughtered with no hope of beating much more populous and powerful Russia, Zelensky is holding onto his grift and greed, still demanding money and concessions from other countries as if he personally has the upper hand and the right to demand endless favors. Trump, who promised to end the Ukraine war, has not succeeded in bringing Zelensky and Russia’s Vladimir Putin to an agreement, and his frustration is increasing proportionately.

We American taxpayers are also tired of funding a war that is merely taking lives without accomplishing anything, too. What has Zelensky done but waste our money while sending his men to the endless meat grinder?

Read Also: The Poignant Sorrow of Israel’s Holocaust Memorial Day

Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday, “Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is boasting on the front page of The Wall Street Journal that, ‘Ukraine will not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There’s nothing to talk about here.’ This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion.”

Advertisement

At this point, one has to wonder if Zelensky is deliberately making impossible and ridiculous demands precisely because he doesn’t want the war, which has made him a wealthy international celebrity, to end. Surely he knows his demands will not be met.

“Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?” Trump questioned.

Read Also: Opinion: Pope Francis Was More Marxist Than Catholic

He added, “The area also houses, for many years before ‘the Obama handover,’ major Russian submarine bases. It’s inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy’s that makes it so difficult to settle this War. He has nothing to boast about!”

Trump emphasized, “The situation for Ukraine is dire — [Zelensky] can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country. I have nothing to do with Russia, but have much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever.” If that number is accurate, it is appalling, and any right-minded person would wish to see the killing end.

Advertisement

Trump ended, “The statement made by Zelenskyy today will do nothing but prolong the ‘killing field,’ and nobody wants that! We are very close to a Deal, but the man with ‘no cards to play’ should now, finally, GET IT DONE. I look forward to being able to help Ukraine, and Russia, get out of this Complete and Total MESS, that would have never started if I were President!”

Join PJ Media VIP to support our work, and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!