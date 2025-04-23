The Poignant Sorrow of Israel’s Holocaust Memorial Day

Israel marks its Holocaust Memorial Day beginning the evening of April 23, and this year as last year, the commemoration is made particularly poignant by the fact that Israel is currently fighting enemies who wish to launch a second Holocaust and commit genocide against the Jewish people.

The state of Israel posted a message on X about the millions killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust that could, heartbreakingly, apply also to the recent victims of Hamas and Hezbollah terrorism: “Tonight, as Yom HaShoah (Israel’s Holocaust Memorial Day) begins, we remember the 6,000,000. The babies who never had the chance to grow up. The families who watched their loved ones murdered. The communities wiped out for being Jewish. We will NEVER forget – not tonight, not ever.”

We will NEVER forget. 🕯️



The walls of the old city of #Jerusalem lit up tonight marking Israel’s Holocaust Memorial Day.



📸 @ArnonBossani #YomHashoah #WeRemember pic.twitter.com/CS4Taf9MQk — Israel ישראל (@Israel) April 23, 2025

The slogan of those who study and speak about the Holocaust is “Never Again.” But it is happening again, in Israel, the land God gave as a “perpetual possession” to the Jews (Genesis 17:8), and, just like during the first Holocaust, too many citizens and leaders of Western nations are either downplaying, ignoring, or cheering on the violence. It is no coincidence that Hitler and the Muslims were allies in WWII—they shared a goal of exterminating Jews and establishing a “Palestinian” nation in the area of modern Israel.

This time we did not even have a pope like Pius XII, who was called a “Righteous Gentile” for saving hundreds of thousands of Jews—nay, the newly deceased Pope Francis expended all his empathy on the jihad-living Gazans. And as WWII’s U.S. presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Harry Truman were gullibly entranced by the murderous Stalin, so Joe Biden following the Oct. 7 atrocities lavished billions of taxpayer dollars on Gazans, Hamas, and other terror groups. Democrats have always had a penchant for murderous dictators.

Let us remember both Anne Frank and the Bibas babies, both the heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and the brave soldiers of Israel Defense Forces who are still at war. As a wave of antisemitism washes the world, spreading terror and hatred in its wake, let us vow to be the generation that refuses to be silent or afraid.

Jews and Christians, Israelis and Americans, young and old, all must band together under the rallying cry, “Never again.” There are still nearly 60 hostages in Gaza, including several Americans. Yet violent rioters wave Palestinian flags as hordes of Muslim migrants walk the streets of Western cities, proclaiming their love of jihad. How can we be silent? How can we justify cowardice or complacency, when the neo-Nazis walk the halls of Congress, the campi of our universities, and the streets of our neighborhoods?

Am Yisrael Chai—the people of Israel live, in spite of Nazis, in spite of Islamic terrorists, in spite of evil globalists. And may they live a thousand generations on the land that God has given them, while their enemies fail as spectacularly as did the Jew-hating tyrant Adolf Hitler.

